Cedar Rapids Xavier safety Quinn Schulte was looking for the best college for him and that is why he turned down scholarship money in order to walk on at the University of Iowa.

“I chose Iowa because of the culture and work ethic they have.”

Schulte mentioned the importance that the staff provided as well during his recruiting journey.

“The coaches were also a big part," said Schulte. "Coach Ferentz and Coach Morgan helped me feel welcomed. My brother Bryce is a tight end at Iowa and the entire staff has treated him well.”

Having an older brother already part of the program at Iowa is something that he is looking forward to once again.

“It should be fun," Schulte said. "We have enjoyed a lot of great moments together and we will enjoy our time together at Iowa.”

Schulte felt that having family in Iowa City helped but didn't make or break his final decision.

“It wasn’t the biggest factor," he said. "He supported me with any decision I would have made.”

A trio of other colleges were considered by Schulte before he pulled the final trigger.

“Iowa State, UNI, and SDSU.”

Schulte felt two of the Hawkeye coaches made the largest impact on him during recruiting.

“Coach Morgan was instrumental because he is the Iowa recruiting coach, but Coach Ferentz was most important as he had the final say in inviting me.”

His fellow recruits in the class of 2019 are athletes who Schulte feels will be perfect for Iowa City.

“I feel like there are some outstanding players and more importantly, great people who fit Iowa.”

Schulte will continue staying busy with athletics as he gets himself ready for the college level.

“I will finish the rest of my high school sports," said Schulte. "Also, I will lift weights and train to get bigger, faster, and stronger.”

There was one part of the recruiting process that Schulte felt was the hardest.

“The most difficult part was the waiting and not knowing where you stood exactly with schools.”