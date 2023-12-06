A source close to the Iowa football program has confirmed that junior defensive tackle Yahya Black is expected to return for his senior year in 2024. The 6'5", 315-pound senior joined Iowa as a member of the class of 2020 out of Marshall, Minnesota.
Black, who will be entering his fifth year with the program, has registered 83 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and forced two fumbles in his tenure with the Hawkeyes. A first-year starter in 2023 for Iowa at the one-tech spot, he put together 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups this season.
"Yahya is one of the sharpest guys in the room, just in terms of understanding what's happening defensively," defensive line coach Kelvin Bell said prior to the season. "He's so big and so athletic that he can make up for a lot of mistakes. He doesn't always need to be perfect. If he's healthy and plays the way he's capable of playing, it's going to be really good for Iowa. But he's got to be healthy."
With the graduation of Logan Lee and Noah Shannon, as well as the decision by Anterio Thompson to enter the transfer portal, Black will once again be looked to for high levels of production next season.
He'll be joined by Aaron Graves, Luke Gaffney and Jeremiah Pittman on the interior of the Iowa defense.