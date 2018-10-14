HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - University of Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named the Walter Camp Football Foundation national Offensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 42-16 win at Indiana. The award is sponsored by Generation UCAN and was announcement Sunday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.



Stanley (6-foot-4, 242-pounds), is a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin (Menomonie High School). He completed 21-of 33 pass attempts against Indiana for 320 yards and six touchdowns. The scoring strikes covered 9, 28, 12, 11, 54, and 4 yards, and included five different receivers.

The six touchdowns tie Chuck Long for the second most in single-game history at Iowa. Long twice threw six touchdowns in a game, while the school record is seven (Chuck Hartlieb versus Northwestern, 1987). Saturday marked Stanley’s 11th career multi-touchdown game, and his fourth straight. He has 14 touchdowns over the last four games, which ties for the most ever over a four-game stretch in school history (Long, 1985).

Stanley has four career 300-yard games, including three in his last four outings. Stanley has 41 career touchdown passes. He moved past Chuck Hartlieb (37) and C.J. Beathard (40) on Saturday to tie for No. 6 on Iowa’s all-time list with Matt Rodgers (41). Stanley has 3,972 career passing yards, 11th all-time. For the season he has completed 108-174 attempts for 1,473 yards and 15 touchdowns, with five interceptions.

Stanley is the fifth Hawkeye to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors, and the first since defensive back Josh Jackson was recognized following Iowa’s win over Ohio State in 2017. Stanley is Iowa’s first offensive player to earn the award.

The Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1) host Maryland (4-2, 2-1) Saturday in Iowa’s annual Homecoming contest (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).