MINNEAPOLIS -- Role players shoot better at home, the old saying goes. For third-ranked Iowa (27-4), a home away from home worked just fine Friday. Almost 20,000 Hawkeye fans swarmed into Minneapolis on Friday night and turned the Target Center, regular home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, into Carver North. READ MORE: No. 3 Iowa 95, Penn State 62: Welcome to Carver North Iowa's role players have enjoyed many strong shooting nights in the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season and they took to this northern outpost taken over by Iowa fans like loons to water, to use waterfowl native to the region. Caitlin Clark, the reigning three-time Big Ten Player of the Year, led Iowa with 24 points, which was no surprise. Clark has led Iowa in 30 of Iowa's 31 games this season, only Hannah Stuelke's 47-point eruption against Penn State in the first Iowa-Penn State game this season, prevented Clark from a clean sweep in in that category this season. While Clark led Iowa in scoring, she certainly did not have a good night shooting the ball -- she shot just 5-of-19 from the floor and went 2-of-14 from 3-point range, missing her first 11 three-pointers of the game. (She was a much cleaner 12-of-13 at the free throw line, at least). Despite Clark's woeful night shooting the ball, though, Iowa was never particularly tested by the Nittany Lions and won by 33, 95-62.

The Hawkeyes rolled in such lopsided fashion because Clark's teammates stepped up across the board. Clark has carried Iowa to countless victories on her sturdy shoulders this season; on Friday, her teammates took their turn carrying the scoring load and did so in impressive fashion. Four other Hawkeyes scored in double figures in the game and five non-Clark Hawkeyes combined to make 13 three-pointers in the game. In fact, non-Clark Hawkeyes shot 13-of-30 (43%) from distance to set Penn State ablaze. "There [was] so much good play out there tonight," said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. "Kate [Martin]'s energy was great. I thought Gabbie [Marshall] defensively was amazing for us again. I thought Syd [Affolter] was incredible. We have five people in double figures, 21 assists on 12 turnovers, out-rebound them by 12." Sydney Affolter, starting in place of the injured Molly Davis, scored a career-high 18 points, second-most on the squad. She went 5-of-9 from the floor, including making 75% (3-of-4) of her three-point attempts, and also went a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Affolter's prowess attacking the rim and sniping from the perimeter was a promising development for Iowa's postseason hopes.

The month of March continues to be good for what ailed Gabbie Marshall, as she finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a team-high four three-pointers. Friday's effort made three straight games in which Marshall has made four triples. "Confidence," said Marshall when asked about the source of her recent hot shooting. "That's the biggest thing, being confident in myself and just playing free out there." Marshall's hot shooting helped carry Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament championship game appearance a year ago; she's off to a good start in her efforts to repeat that performance this year. "She's always valuable to us, but when she can hit those threes, I know she's having fun, and that makes it more fun for everybody," noted Bluder. "She's always going to work her tail off on the defensive end, but when you make baskets, it's a whole different game. It's just so much more fun for you.I'm glad she's getting rewarded for that. We need her moving forward, just like we did last year."

Taylor McCabe played her second-most minutes of the season (behind only a 16-minute day in Iowa's season-opening breeze over Fairleigh Dickinson) and rewarded Bluder's decision to play her with her second 15-point outing in her last three games. "I thought Taylor went in and played extremely well, whether she's playing point guard, off guard, small forward," said Bluder. "She was doing anything for us." McCabe tied Marshall with a team-high four three-pointers in the game (on 4-of-8 shooting) and provided yet another deep scoring threat for Iowa's very potent offense. "Taylor is so important for us," said Bluder. "First of all, she can shoot the ball like crazy, which is great. She has just worked so hard this year, kept her head up, even when she wasn't getting meaningful minutes. Then here it is, the most important time of the year, and we need her, and she's showing up big."