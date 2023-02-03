The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Forget bucket list -- this was for the buckets list. After graduating from Iowa and moving back to Illinois, I realized there was still so much more to do in the state I'd lived in for four years. Off the dome and after some conversations with friends, I put together my Iowa/Iowa City bucket list over a decade ago. Some items: - Play a round of golf at Finkbine

- Bowl at Colonial Lanes

- Do a corn maze

- Watch "Cedar Rapids"

- See The Black Angel There are others, and maybe one day I will write about them all, but none required more planning and patience than finally seeing a Grinnell basketball game. Grinnell first emerged as a bucket list item after Jack Taylor dropped 138 in a game in 2012. Did you know he broke 100 again the following year? I did not. In 2022, just slightly 10 years later, Grinnell once again made national news after attempting 111 threes and zero twos all in the same game. They're still playing this way?! The itch absolutely needed to be scratched, so we sharpened our claws and turned the whole weekend into a hoops smorgasbord. I drove out to Iowa City through a mixture of sunshine, clouds, rain, and snow (yay, Midwest winter weather) on a Friday afternoon. Skipping the usual Pancheros visit due to a January diet felt like heresy, but Blackstone on the far east side of Iowa City was a solid replacement. From there, we ended up at Double Tap, a new (to me) arcade bar near The Graduate hotel. In keeping with the mega hoops theme of the trip, I see none other than Filip Rebrača. First thought: damn, he looks kinda small. In his defense, he was going up the stairs as my 5'9'' ass was going down, but have you ever seen a college 5 in person and thought that thought? I kept my mouth shut to avoid a potential Aaron Rodgers moment. But yeah... there's a reason he doesn't take the tips. The following morning, after playing some basketball ourselves at the new (to me) rec center, we scooted over to Carver to see the Iowa women vs. Nebraska at noon.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG9vdCB0byBnZXQgaG90LCBzaG9vdCB0byBzdGF5IGhvdC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZpZ2h0Rm9ySW93 YT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZpZ2h0Rm9y SW93YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Q1ak5UWTBlME0iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kNWpOVFkwZTBNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJvYmJ5 IEwuIChAYm9iYnlzdG9tcHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYm9iYnlzdG9tcHkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTk0MDk2Mjk5MzA0NzU1MjE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

(Sadly, use of the hashtag did not get us included on the JumboTron fan montage.) The ladies started a little slow, going down six to end the first quarter, but the Hawkeyes' 26-9 second quarter made the rest of the game relatively comfortable. A random highlight was seeing Robert Gallery.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2JlcnQgR2FsbGVyeSByb2NraW5nIGEgSGFubmFoIFN0dWVsa2Ug amVyc2V5IGlzIHRoZSBjcm9zc292ZXIgY29udGVudCBJIGRpZG7igJl0IGtu b3cgSSBuZWVkZWQuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQm9iYnkgTC4gKEBib2JieXN0b21w eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ib2JieXN0b21weS9z dGF0dXMvMTYxOTQxNTk5MzQxNTI2NjMwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Him and his wife both had tattoos and looked so cool. Didn't know she was an Iowa hooper. They had some kids running around, who I can only assume will be stellar athletes in their own right very, very soon. After Iowa closed out the 80-76 victory on the back of Caitlin Clark's 33 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, it was time to once again hit the road. Grinnell time, baby. As we were driving out, my friend Ryan mentioned his older brother lived there. Like, 'house is a 10 minute walk from the arena' close. We met up with the brother, his wife, their two young kids, and the six of us trekked through the frigid cold on our little basketball pilgrimage to Darby Gymnasium.

The first great thing? Admission was free. My high school's sporting events were typically $5, so this was a pleasant surprise. Once in, we immediately encountered the second great thing:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGxvdmUgeW91LCBHcmlubmVsbCBiYXNrZXRiYWxsLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFBZcGVpeVhJNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hQ WXBlaXlYSTQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQm9iYnkgTC4gKEBib2JieXN0b21w eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ib2JieXN0b21weS9z dGF0dXMvMTYxOTQ4MzU0NjYxMTIyODY3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

National scoring champions!!!! Love the style or hate the style, they most definitely own the style. This of course begs the question: who has been winning the (completely made up) national scoring champion title from 2016 to present? Never ended up researching, so it remains a mystery of the ages. Grinnell faced off against Illinois College -- based in Jacksonville, IL and with an enrollment 1,150 students (a little less than the Pioneers' 1,733). The game quickly began, and their unique brand of basketball was immediately on display. It was like a freak show combined with a 12-year-old playing video games. Even though it's what I thought I wanted, it was also kind of like eating cake for every meal; not sustainable. They just. kept. shooting threes. That's what stuck out, above all else. Even though I went in thinking "Man, this is gonna have so many threes," I still found myself almost mentally out of breath, like "MY GOODNESS, THIS IS AN EXPONENTIAL AMOUNT OF THREES." Extreme "be careful what you wish for" energy. Watching some of their players pass up open or semi-contested layups sent my basketball brain into a tailspin. I'm not Mr. Hoops Genius or anything, but sometimes the Right Play is just that apparent. But they clearly had bigger philosophical goals in mind. Another interesting wrinkle to the day: Grinnell features sophomore David Bluder, son of Lisa Bluder. So when we drove out the hour-ish from IC to Grinnell after Iowa-Nebraska, it was cool to think she was driving the exact same route; even sat in our row -- five back from the court. I spent a lot of time also thinking "What does a more... traditional basketball coach think of this?" It felt less like strategy and more like scientific variance. A true bastardization of sports, for better and for worse. Not only do they hoist threes like a sick person goes through tissues, but they also platoon. Short little spurts with five man changes very similar to hockey shifts. Their warmup shirts even have a very noticeable 3>2 above the school logo. Though, on this day, two may have been a little more valuable than three. Grinnell was down 55-41 after two quarters, and, while not ideal, halftime itself was a blast:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIGNvb2wgZmVhdHVyZSBhYm91dCBnb2luZyB0byBhIEdy aW5uZWxsIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgZ2FtZSBpcyB5b3UgY2FuIHRha2UgeW91ciBz aG9lcyBvZmYgYW5kIGdldCBzaG90cyB1cCBhdCBoYWxmdGltZS4gPGJyPjxi cj5DYWxsIHRoaXMgb25lIOKAnFRoZSBNYW55IE1pc3NlcyBPZiBNaWxlcy7i gJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p4ZURKRk40dmoiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qeGVESkZONHZqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJvYmJ5IEwuIChA Ym9iYnlzdG9tcHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYm9i YnlzdG9tcHkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjA0MzgwNzk4Njg4OTUyMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In fairness to Miles, I went 2/6 from three (both makes were banks, so completely disgusting... but hey, shooting shoeless is not the easiest task). When the game resumed, Grinnell caught a little fire from three -- finally -- and ended the second half scoring 56... only Illinois College finished just point behind that output. The Blue Boys dropped 55 in both halves, defeating the Pioneers, 110-97. David Bluder was the second leading scorer and finished with 15 points. In the end, Grinnell went 16/55 from three -- good for 29% but not nearly good enough. The Pioneers are currently 6-14 overall and 2-10 in conference. As they sometimes say with sports, if you can't be great, be memorable. And Grinnell is most definitely that. I had a wonderful time visiting and would very much go again. So, if you've at all had the thought to go, take the damn plunge already. You miss 100% of the garish threes you don't take.

The Hyball

“Everybody under 6-10 looks exactly the same”

Last Week

1/29 - Iowa 93, Rutgers 82: The Pat Mac Is Back game. Wish I stayed in Iowa City one more day to have seen this one. 1/31 - Iowa 86, Northwestern 70: Payton Sandfort is offense. Is there a chance he starts again this year, or does Fran want to keep him as the microwave bench scorer?

This Week

2/4 - Iowa vs. Illinois:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgT3JhbmdlIEtydXNoIFZQIGV4cGxhaW5zIHdoeSB0aGV5IGJv dWdodCB0aGVpciB0aWNrZXRzIHVuZGVyIHRoZSBCb3lzICZhbXA7IEdpcmxz IG5hbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RVRHNSU2lpV24iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90VURzUlNpaVduPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvdW5kQmFs bCBQb2RjYXN0IChAcm91bmRiYWxscG9kKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JvdW5kYmFsbHBvZC9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMTI2MTk5NDg0NTI0 OTUzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Illinois fans... the weirdest people out there. "We're just hoping to spin this back into philanthropy."

Caitlin Corner

For those of you who do not follow the WNBA, it was a rough week for my beloved Chicago Sky. Our 2021 championship has been damn near completely gutted.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVyeSBDaGljYWdvIHNwb3J0cyB0ZWFtIGlzIGxlZ2FsbHkgbWFu ZGF0ZWQgdG8gaGF2ZSBhIGRlcHJlc3Npbmcgb2Zmc2Vhc29uIG5pbmUgb3V0 IG9mIGV2ZXJ5IDEwIHllYXJzLCBidXQgbG9zaW5nIENhbmRhY2UgUGFya2Vy LCBDb3VydG5leSBWYW5kZXJzbG9vdCwgQWxsaWUgUXVpZ2xleSwgYW5kIEF6 dXJhIFN0ZXZlbnMgd2l0aCBwcm9iYWJseSBtb3JlIHRvIGNvbWUgbWlnaHQg YWN0dWFsbHkgYmUgdGhlIHdvcnN0IGZyZWUgYWdlbmN5IHBlcmlvZCBJIGNh biByZW1lbWJlci48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaWNreSBPJiMzOTtEb25uZWxsIChA U0JOX1JpY2t5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NCTl9S aWNreS9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMTI0Njg5OTMxODU2MjgxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The good news is this puts us in prime position to Tank for/Stank for Caitlin in 2024.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdvdWxkIGJlIHRoZSB0aW1lIHRvIHN0YXJ0IG1ha2luZyB5 b3VyIFBhaWdlIEJ1ZWNrZXJzL0NhaXRsaW4gQ2xhcmsgaW4gQ2hpY2FnbyBT a3kgamVyc2V5IGVkaXRzIPCfpKo8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBjaGVsc2VhIGxlaXRl IChAY2hlbHNlYWxlaXRlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2NoZWxzZWFsZWl0ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMTE4MDE4NzI1MjYwOTAyNT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Damn right.

Rafters Ring

Obligatory Michigan Section

Michigan secured its first Quad 1 win of the season (yes, for real) against Northwestern on Thursday. More importantly? Our man Tarris Reed went 100% from the free throw line (2/2... and yes, one banked in).

The Mini-Hybrid

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGFiYW1hIGhhcyBvZmZlcmVkIE5vdHJlIERhbWUgb2ZmZW5zaXZl IGNvb3JkaW5hdG9yIFRvbW15IFJlZXMgZm9yIHRoZSBvcGVuIE9DIHNwb3Qg cGVyIHJlcG9ydHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wQ015UkYzV0dS Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcENNeVJGM1dHUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBU b3VjaGRvd24gQWxhYmFtYSAoQFREQWxhYmFtYU1hZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UREFsYWJhbWFNYWcvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjE0OTc3 ODUyMTExMzM5NTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not sure why I'm rooting so hard for Touchdown Tommy to end up in Tuscaloosa, but the alliteration certainly isn't hurting.

Bill Walton's Western Civilization

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxSYWluYm93IGlzIG15IGZhdm9yaXRlIGNvbG9yLuKAnSDimqHv uI/imKDvuI/wn4y5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tMGxtdlBtQkdC Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbTBsbXZQbUJHQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK LkUuIFNrZWV0cyAoQGplc2tlZXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2plc2tlZXRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE4MzQ3NzcyNTk5NzU0NzU4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

No Context College Basketball

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdXJpbmcgaGlzIHBvc3QtZ2FtZSBpbnRlcnZpZXcsIE5pa29sYSBK b2tpYyBzcG90cyB0d28gZmFucyBtYWtpbmcgb3V0IGluIHRoZSBjcm93ZC4g JnF1b3Q7TG9vayBhdCB0aGVtISBUaGV5IGFyZSBraXNzaW5nISBUaGV5IGFy ZSBlbmpveWluZyBsaWZlLiZxdW90OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v dUlJNzUxNDVpYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VJSTc1MTQ1aWE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgaG9vcHMgYm90IChAaG9vcHNfYm90KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hvb3BzX2JvdC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxODM4MDIwNjY1 NzYzNDMwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wrapping It Up...

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoYWVsIEpvcmRhbiBzd2luZ2luZyBhIGJhdCBpbiB0aGUgQnVs bHMgbG9ja2VyIHJvb20gd2hpbGUgc21va2luZyBhIGNpZ2FyIGFuZCBkdW5r aW5nIG9uIGhpcyBvcHBvbmVudHMgaXMgdGhlIG1vc3QgTWljaGFlbCBKb3Jk YW4gdGhpbmcgZXZlcjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9UaGVMYXN0RGFuY2U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNUaGVMYXN0RGFuY2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9qTzFxTk9jYkNWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vak8xcU5PY2JDVjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCbHVlIFdpcmUgKEBibHVld2lyZXBvZHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmx1ZXdpcmVwb2RzL3N0YXR1cy8xMjU5 NjY3ODc4Mzg4OTQ0ODk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMSwg MjAyMDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK