The Hyball is a weekly basketball column

I am supposed to be a cold weather person.

Born in Chicago, still live here, and have spent 99.4% of my life living in the Midwest (hi, suburbs + Iowa City). The other 0.6% was New Jersey.

Yet, spiritually, I've always felt more like a Californian. I dislike snow, any time the temperature drops below 50 degrees, and once, not a joke, vowed my goal was to "never be cold for the rest of my life."

In accordance with this goal, I have a soft sub-rule of "Never go to Minnesota unless it's July or August."

This rule was created in September of 2011, Week 2 of the college football season -- you know, usually one of two total warm weather games we get typically get each year. Friends, it was cold. Sweatshirts in early September are not my jam. Even if I did get to watch Matt Barkley throw for 3 TDs and Minnesota lose by a very hilarious 19-17 (this was back when Lane Kiffin was going for two-point conversions for no real reason, but I digress).

In the ensuing 12 years, I've stuck to this rule, and it's served me well... until the women's Big Ten Tournament got scheduled there. Though I've since landed a full time job since the Duke trip, it doesn't start until 3/20. So I have the time, have the dime... just need the will.

The current real feel in Minneapolis is 13 degrees, but Caitlin Clark and Co. deserve all of our support and attention. It's time to plunge into the belly of the beast.