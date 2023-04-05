As sports fans, we are way too often asked to compromise. Ticket prices, time stretched, loyalty testing losses... that one linebacker who maybe did that one really bad thing. But in 2022-23, Iowa women's basketball didn't force us to compromise because they themselves were uncompromising. They asked nothing of us and gave us their everything. We sat in the sidecar of their motorcycle to the stars. And the galaxy was spectacular. They played cohesive, consistent, beautiful basketball. They put up points. They relished the cheers. They smiled. They sneered. And they took it all the way to the very last game. If my soul still exists, it left my body during the South Carolina game. Whether we were going to eventually win or lose, I couldn't believe we spent the great majority of the game with the lead. It was probably the +11.5 spread that spooked me, because nothing else should've. These gals were up for nearly every challenge. No team (of any kind) is perfect — but at times this team verged on, attained, and sustained a transcendent magnificence. When they lost games, it never felt like an effort problem. They weren't built to play elite team defense but still fought like absolute dogs, squeezing every ounce out of the orange. They burned the nets with their shooting. Dizzied the crowd with their passing. And they always made you feel like you were a part of something bigger.

I've followed and rooted for Dream Teams, the '90s Chicago Bulls, the Fab Five, the '00-'10s New England Patriots (I know, I know, I know), the '10s Chicago Blackhawks, and Roger Federer's 21 grand slams, and I can confidently tell you this team was a peer of all of 'em. In our brain-melting sports world, Ringz Culture overly dominates discourse — and yes, of course holding the belt matters — but watching the way these ladies grew the game, boosted ratings, signed autographs, and let us into their experience was something nearly impossible to put value on. Jalen Rose, of the aforementioned Fab Five, was a national runner-up twice in his days at Michigan. He never won a ring in the league, either. In his book, he preached about the Score of the Game vs. The Game of Life. This anecdote from the night they lost a national championship after The Timeout vs. North Carolina always stuck with me:

Losing the game didn’t make us losers. It signaled the fact that we sucked during that game. It meant we were the losers of that game. But there were a lot more victories available to us in life. I understood that then, and I understand that now. We thought, Okay, Chris, you made a terrible mistake, a dumb-ass mistake. You know it, we know it. But we’re still brothers. What else is up? We got dressed, and headed out as the Fab Five one more time. Bourbon Street wasn’t far away, and it was packed. Some people high-fived us, and some people screamed at us. We took it in stride. We found our way to the club with the longest line, walked to the front, the bouncers lifted the velvet rope, and we strolled in. The last thing I remember that night is looking back over my shoulder. The Carolina players were standing there, still waiting in line.

Winning is the binary way to define greatness, and, generally, it will be how and who we remember throughout history. But not every time. This team lost in the national championship game, but they still have us -- and each other.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib21lIFN3ZWV0IEhvbWUg8J+SmzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vREMzSnJ5bzZCNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RDM0pyeW82QjY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA SW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JC L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQzMDU1ODg3MjIzNzc5MzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

I am a very regular sports crier, but it generally centers around joy. In this tournament, I teared up in the Elite Eight when we took our first lead in the first quarter, too many times to count vs. South Carolina (but the most by far when the clock hit zero), and early on in the natty after this Kate Martin layup.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHBhc3MgZnJvbSBDYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIHRvIEthdGUgTWFy dGluIPCfpJ08YnI+PGJyPih2aWEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9h Pik8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcTE4eFNmSUpVdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3ExOHhTZklKVXY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGltZSAoQERpbWVV UFJPWFgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGltZVVQUk9Y WC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MjYyMzU1ODEzOTQ5MDMwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Caitlin Clark might be the solar system, but my astrological tuning fork vibrates to the moons that are Martin and Gabbie. One solace after a very rough natty? The way those two eternal stalwarts, specifically, played.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYWJiaWUgTWFyc2hhbGwgYW5kIEthdGUgTWFydGluIHdlbnQgZG93 biBsaWtlIGFic29sdXRlIEfigJlzLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJvYmJ5IEwuIChA Ym9iYnlzdG9tcHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYm9i YnlzdG9tcHkvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDI2NTY0MjIzNDAwNDY4NTA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Captain:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtZb3UmIzM5O3JlIHRoZSByZWFzb24gd2h5LCB0aGlzIHRl YW0gaXMgdGhlIHJlYXNvbiB3aHkgd2Ugd2F0Y2ggd29tZW4mIzM5O3MgYmFz a2V0YmFsbCBub3cuJnF1b3Q7IC0gS2F0ZSBNYXJ0aW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzk1Zm1jRHpyU3oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85NWZtY0R6 clN6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoZWxzaWUgQnJvd24gKEBDaGVsc2llVEJy b3duKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoZWxzaWVUQnJv d24vc3RhdHVzLzE2NDI2ODYxMTg0OTA1MjE2MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

You reached my life in that way, that's for sure. Her 5 did, too.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb25pa2EgQ3ppbmFubyBvbiBoZXIgbGVnYWN5OiAmcXVvdDtJIHBs YXllZCBiYXNrZXRiYWxsIHRvIGJlIGEgcm9sZSBmb3IgeW91bmdlciBraWRz IHdobyBoYXZlIGdyb3duIHVwIG1heWJlIGJpZ2dlciwgc3Ryb25nZXIgYW5k IGtpbmQgb2YgZmVlbCBhIGxpdHRsZSBiaXQgYXdrd2FyZC4mcXVvdDsgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Faa0hyeFJpbmciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hWmtIcnhSaW5nPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoZWxzaWUgQnJvd24gKEBD aGVsc2llVEJyb3duKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0No ZWxzaWVUQnJvd24vc3RhdHVzLzE2NDI2Njg5NDAxMjI3OTE5Mzk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It may be hard for me to relate to Monika's size, strength, and ability, but her spirit is inescapable. The above clip reminded me a slice of time during this year's Big Ten Tournament championship run:

One of my favorite subtle moments covering this tournament was watching Iowa in a pregame drill. They had an individual warmup where an assistant coach dribbles at a player, who is then supposed to drop into a defensive stance for a second or two before sprinting past them and letting the person behind them in line do the same. Every player in the drill tried, but it's pregame warmups, you know? There was some semblance of going through the motions/"let's get this over with." Not Monika. When the coach came at her, she started smiling and screaming "Night night!" at him, like "I know I'm only checking you momentarily, but I'm going to win this moment." Smile beaming on her face, of course.

We will miss her -- and so will her teammates.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Sm/CflqQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y4ejZwRDE4 eGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WOHo2cEQxOHhqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IPCdk5LwnZOZIPCdk5DwnZO18J2TtfCdk7vwnZOu8J2TrSAoQEhhd2tzQmVz dGllKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzQmVzdGll L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyODM4NjQ3MDU2NjA5MjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYXRlIE1hcnRpbiBnb3QgZW1vdGlvbmFsIHRhbGtpbmcgYWJvdXQg TW9uaWthICZhbXA7IE1jS2VubmE8YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O0l0IHN0aW5rcyB0 aGF0IHRoZXkgZGlkbiYjMzk7dCBnZXQgdG8gZmluaXNoIHRoZWlyIGxhc3Qg Z2FtZSBvZiB0aGVpciBjYXJlZXIgb3V0IHRoZXJlIG9uIHRoZSBjb3VydCZx dW90OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZGRMTXFXSnNWWiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RkTE1xV0pzVlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmxha2UgSG9y bnN0ZWluIChAQmxha2VIb3JuVFYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQmxha2VIb3JuVFYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDI2NzE5NDE2NTA2MTIyMjY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

But still, somehow, those were not the quotes that make me cry. It was one from Queen C herself:

After the game ended, Clark told Czinano, “I’m nothing without you” and believes she’s made her a better basketball player and person.

Thattttttttttttttttt'll stay in my heart as long as I follow this sport. Teammates are special because they're different from all of your other relationships. You have people who know what you're going through, know what you physically might do next, and operate as a unit with you, your abilities, and your emotions. You cry because it matters, damn it. Whether you're wearing the jersey or not. Still, it was jarring to see our best player emote in that way:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJIHdhbnQgbXkgbGVnYWN5IHRvIGJlIHRoZSBpbXBhY3Qg dGhhdCBJIGNhbiBoYXZlIG9uIHlvdW5nIGtpZHMgYW5kIHRoZSBwZW9wbGUg aW4gdGhlIHN0YXRlIG9mIElvd2EuIEkgaG9wZSBJIGJyb3VnaHQgdGhlbSBh IGxvdCBvZiBqb3kgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj5DYWl0bGlu IENsYXJrIG9uIGhlciBpbXBhY3Qgb24gd29tZW4mIzM5O3MgYmFza2V0YmFs bCDwn5Kb8J+WpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MeXBWRHpUd25oIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHlwVkR6VHduaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBZYWhv byBTcG9ydHMgKEBZYWhvb1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ZYWhvb1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MjY2NTI0MDY3OTgzNzY5 Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ms. Clark, you can stop wanting and look back over your shoulder.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5O6IERvaW5nIGl0IPCdmL3wnZmE8J2ZgiE8YnI+PGJyPlN1bmRh eeKAmXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0ZpbmFsRm91cj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dGaW5hbEZvdXI8L2E+IGdhbWUg dnMgTFNVIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUJDP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQkM8L2E+IOKApjxicj48YnI+4pyFIExh cmdlc3QgYXVkaWVuY2UgZXZlciBmb3IgYW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05DQUFXQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOQ0FBV0JCPC9hPiBnYW1lPGJyPuKchSBCaWdn ZXIgdGhhbiBTdWdhciBCb3dsLCBPcmFuZ2UgQm93bCwgRGF5dG9uYSA1MDAg YW5kIG5lYXJseSBldmVyeSBjb2xsZWdlIGZvb3RiYWxsIGdhbWUgdGhpcyB5 ZWFyPGJyPuKchSBOZWFybHkgbWF0Y2hlZCBhdWRpZW5jZSBmb3IgUm9zZSBC b3dsPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR1dC QmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR1dC QmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25uOXowNzdVRVYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ubjl6MDc3VUVWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBU ZW4gV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIxR3diYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUd3YmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDMw MTk1Njg1MDIyNDMzMjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OQ0FBIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsPGJyPjxicj4yMDIxLiAg ICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAyMDIzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v NVpHcU5NM3pGTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVaR3FOTTN6Rkw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hhZCBMZWlzdGlrb3cgKEBDaGFkTGVpc3Rpa293KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRMZWlzdGlrb3cvc3RhdHVz LzE2NDIzMDAwNzkxMDgyMzUyNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I'll give the final round of quoting to Lisa Bluder herself.

“When you coach somebody for four or five years, you get to know him really well and you build relationships. It’s like a family. So to think of a locker room next year without Monika and McKenna - it’s almost too much right now to think about. I want to coach them again. I wish I could coach them tomorrow."

And we wish we could watch them. But there will be others. And as backwards as it sounds to say right now -- that is a good thing; maybe the best possible thing. And if the next incarnation of these Hawks should have limitless possibilities. But even if they never reach the absolute top of the mountain, we will always, always, always have this.



Wrapping It Up...