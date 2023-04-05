As sports fans, we are way too often asked to compromise.
Ticket prices, time stretched, loyalty testing losses... that one linebacker who maybe did that one really bad thing.
But in 2022-23, Iowa women's basketball didn't force us to compromise because they themselves were uncompromising. They asked nothing of us and gave us their everything. We sat in the sidecar of their motorcycle to the stars.
And the galaxy was spectacular. They played cohesive, consistent, beautiful basketball. They put up points. They relished the cheers. They smiled. They sneered.
And they took it all the way to the very last game.
If my soul still exists, it left my body during the South Carolina game. Whether we were going to eventually win or lose, I couldn't believe we spent the great majority of the game with the lead. It was probably the +11.5 spread that spooked me, because nothing else should've. These gals were up for nearly every challenge. No team (of any kind) is perfect — but at times this team verged on, attained, and sustained a transcendent magnificence.
When they lost games, it never felt like an effort problem. They weren't built to play elite team defense but still fought like absolute dogs, squeezing every ounce out of the orange. They burned the nets with their shooting. Dizzied the crowd with their passing. And they always made you feel like you were a part of something bigger.
I've followed and rooted for Dream Teams, the '90s Chicago Bulls, the Fab Five, the '00-'10s New England Patriots (I know, I know, I know), the '10s Chicago Blackhawks, and Roger Federer's 21 grand slams, and I can confidently tell you this team was a peer of all of 'em.
In our brain-melting sports world, Ringz Culture overly dominates discourse — and yes, of course holding the belt matters — but watching the way these ladies grew the game, boosted ratings, signed autographs, and let us into their experience was something nearly impossible to put value on.
Jalen Rose, of the aforementioned Fab Five, was a national runner-up twice in his days at Michigan. He never won a ring in the league, either. In his book, he preached about the Score of the Game vs. The Game of Life. This anecdote from the night they lost a national championship after The Timeout vs. North Carolina always stuck with me:
Losing the game didn’t make us losers. It signaled the fact that we sucked during that game. It meant we were the losers of that game. But there were a lot more victories available to us in life. I understood that then, and I understand that now. We thought, Okay, Chris, you made a terrible mistake, a dumb-ass mistake. You know it, we know it. But we’re still brothers. What else is up? We got dressed, and headed out as the Fab Five one more time. Bourbon Street wasn’t far away, and it was packed. Some people high-fived us, and some people screamed at us. We took it in stride. We found our way to the club with the longest line, walked to the front, the bouncers lifted the velvet rope, and we strolled in. The last thing I remember that night is looking back over my shoulder. The Carolina players were standing there, still waiting in line.
Winning is the binary way to define greatness, and, generally, it will be how and who we remember throughout history. But not every time. This team lost in the national championship game, but they still have us -- and each other.
I am a very regular sports crier, but it generally centers around joy. In this tournament, I teared up in the Elite Eight when we took our first lead in the first quarter, too many times to count vs. South Carolina (but the most by far when the clock hit zero), and early on in the natty after this Kate Martin layup.
Caitlin Clark might be the solar system, but my astrological tuning fork vibrates to the moons that are Martin and Gabbie. One solace after a very rough natty? The way those two eternal stalwarts, specifically, played.
One of my favorite subtle moments covering this tournament was watching Iowa in a pregame drill. They had an individual warmup where an assistant coach dribbles at a player, who is then supposed to drop into a defensive stance for a second or two before sprinting past them and letting the person behind them in line do the same. Every player in the drill tried, but it's pregame warmups, you know? There was some semblance of going through the motions/"let's get this over with." Not Monika. When the coach came at her, she started smiling and screaming "Night night!" at him, like "I know I'm only checking you momentarily, but I'm going to win this moment." Smile beaming on her face, of course.
After the game ended, Clark told Czinano, “I’m nothing without you” and believes she’s made her a better basketball player and person.
Thattttttttttttttttt'll stay in my heart as long as I follow this sport. Teammates are special because they're different from all of your other relationships. You have people who know what you're going through, know what you physically might do next, and operate as a unit with you, your abilities, and your emotions.
You cry because it matters, damn it. Whether you're wearing the jersey or not.
Still, it was jarring to see our best player emote in that way:
“When you coach somebody for four or five years, you get to know him really well and you build relationships. It’s like a family. So to think of a locker room next year without Monika and McKenna - it’s almost too much right now to think about. I want to coach them again. I wish I could coach them tomorrow."
And we wish we could watch them. But there will be others. And as backwards as it sounds to say right now -- that is a good thing; maybe the best possible thing. And if the next incarnation of these Hawks should have limitless possibilities.
But even if they never reach the absolute top of the mountain, we will always, always, always have this.
Wrapping It Up...
Thank you all tremendously for the read, follow, and support this season. I've been writing about college sports online long enough for the first blogs to have a learner's permit, and this was, by far, the most special season and team I've ever been fortunate enough to cover. I've never seen Caitlin Clark lose a basketball game in person; hope that stat stays unblemished forever.
Bobby Loesch is a weekly contributor to Go Iowa Awesome. Find him on Twitter @bobbystompy, Instagram @bobbystompy, or email at bobbyloesch [at] gmail.com.