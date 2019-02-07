Thomas Hartlieb walking on at Iowa
Thomas Hartlieb is following family tradition and playing college football at the University of Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hartlieb, whose father, Jim, and uncles, Chuck and John, all played for the Hawkeyes, announced this week that he will be going to Iowa as a preferred walk-on this year.
“I’ve grown up loving the Hawkeyes and it’s always been my dream school,” said Hartlieb.
“I love the coaching staff and the amount of support you have there,” he continued. “I think that you are set up to succeed in all aspects of college life better than any other place.”
A high school quarterback from Edgewood High School in Madison, Wisconsin, Hartlieb will be making the transition to defensive back in college and looks forward to getting on the field any way that he can.
“I think it will be a grind for sure, but with the history of successful walk-ons, I know it is a place where they give everyone a fair shot coming in,” Hartlieb said. “You just have to compete every day and fight for any time on the field you can get.”
Thank you @Crusaders_FB for everything. Excited about the future!🐤@HawkeyeFootball #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/Cfpchqw4pq— Thomas Hartlieb (@HartliebThomas) February 6, 2019
As a senior at Edgewood High School, Hartlieb threw for 922 yards and rushed for 329 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns.
See highlights from his senior year at Edgewood in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Thomas Hartlieb - 5-foot-10, 185-pound DB from Madison, WI (Edgewood)
Nolan Donald - 5-foot-9, 187-pound RB from Morton, IL (Morton)
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)