Thomas Hartlieb is following family tradition and playing college football at the University of Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hartlieb, whose father, Jim, and uncles, Chuck and John, all played for the Hawkeyes, announced this week that he will be going to Iowa as a preferred walk-on this year.

“I’ve grown up loving the Hawkeyes and it’s always been my dream school,” said Hartlieb.

“I love the coaching staff and the amount of support you have there,” he continued. “I think that you are set up to succeed in all aspects of college life better than any other place.”

A high school quarterback from Edgewood High School in Madison, Wisconsin, Hartlieb will be making the transition to defensive back in college and looks forward to getting on the field any way that he can.

“I think it will be a grind for sure, but with the history of successful walk-ons, I know it is a place where they give everyone a fair shot coming in,” Hartlieb said. “You just have to compete every day and fight for any time on the field you can get.”