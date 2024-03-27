On Tuesday afternoon, a source confirmed to Rivals that Iowa senior guard Tony Perkins had entered the transfer portal. On Wednesday afternoon, senior forward Patrick McCaffery did the same. They both have one year of eligibility remaining.

Following their decisions, speculation regarding the future of the current staff has surfaced, Perkins has received interest from a host of schools, and the roster construction for the winter of 2024 has begun to look increasingly different from this season's team.

Here are three thoughts on the move, intel on what's next, and more.