Three-Star JUCO DB, Keshawn Davila Plans Official Visit

in other news
WATCH: Luke Lachey on Cade McNamara, Moving Forward After Loss
Luke Lachey discusses his communication with Cade McNamara, how the team is focused on one game at time, more
WATCH: Deontae Craig on Defensive Struggles vs MSU
Deontae Craig discusses Iowa's missed tackle against Michigan State, remembers last year's game vs. Northwestern, + more
WATCH: Cade McNamara on MSU INT, Moving Forward
Cade McNamara discusses Iowa's loss to Michigan State, his interception vs. MSU, other offensive struggles + more.
Iowa Staff in to See 2026 Four-Star Shooting Guard
The Iowa staff will stop in to see a top 2026 shooting guard today.
FUTURECAST: Projecting Iowa MBB to Add a Commit
After receiving intel over the weekend, Hawkeye Beacon is predicting Iowa MBB will add a commit soon.
Iowa offered Northwest Mississippi Community College cornerback, Keshawn Davila a scholarship on Monday night. The No. 14 player in Rivals JUCO rankings, Davila is a three-star DB.
Davila caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his upcoming official visit to Iowa, the factors that are most important to him in his recruitment, why he's considering the Hawkeyes and more.
