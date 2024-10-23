Advertisement

WATCH: Luke Lachey on Cade McNamara, Moving Forward After Loss

WATCH: Luke Lachey on Cade McNamara, Moving Forward After Loss

Luke Lachey discusses his communication with Cade McNamara, how the team is focused on one game at time, more

 Eliot Clough
WATCH: Deontae Craig on Defensive Struggles vs MSU

WATCH: Deontae Craig on Defensive Struggles vs MSU

Deontae Craig discusses Iowa's missed tackle against Michigan State, remembers last year's game vs. Northwestern, + more

 Eliot Clough
WATCH: Cade McNamara on MSU INT, Moving Forward

WATCH: Cade McNamara on MSU INT, Moving Forward

Cade McNamara discusses Iowa's loss to Michigan State, his interception vs. MSU, other offensive struggles + more.

 Eliot Clough
Iowa Staff in to See 2026 Four-Star Shooting Guard

Iowa Staff in to See 2026 Four-Star Shooting Guard

The Iowa staff will stop in to see a top 2026 shooting guard today.

 Eliot Clough
FUTURECAST: Projecting Iowa MBB to Add a Commit

FUTURECAST: Projecting Iowa MBB to Add a Commit

After receiving intel over the weekend, Hawkeye Beacon is predicting Iowa MBB will add a commit soon.

 Eliot Clough

Published Oct 23, 2024
Three-Star JUCO DB, Keshawn Davila Plans Official Visit
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough

Iowa offered Northwest Mississippi Community College cornerback, Keshawn Davila a scholarship on Monday night. The No. 14 player in Rivals JUCO rankings, Davila is a three-star DB.

Davila caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his upcoming official visit to Iowa, the factors that are most important to him in his recruitment, why he's considering the Hawkeyes and more.

