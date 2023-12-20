Iowa has officially signed 2024 linebacker, Cam Buffington. The linebacker prospect from Winfield Mt. Union High School in Winfield, IA signed his letter of intent this morning. Buffington's lone offer was from Iowa.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGdyZWF0IGFkZGl0aW9uIHRvIHRoZSBIYXdrZXllIGRlZmVuc2Uu PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW1CdWZmaW5ndG9uP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW1CdWZmaW5ndG9uPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Td2FybTI0P3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3dhcm0yNDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZ6ZWlWaTlFODkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS82emVpVmk5RTg5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM3NDgxNzYyOTcwNzQzMTIy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The fact that Buffington had just one scholarship offer (Iowa) is not a reflection on his talent -- far from it, in fact, since he's rated a 5.7 three-star prospect by Rivals, meaning that he's on the cusp of being considered a four-star prospect. He had just one scholarship offer because he shut down his recruitment almost as soon as it began. Iowa offered Buffington at a camp in the summer of 2021, shortly after his freshman season at Winfield Mt. Union. Even Buffington was surprised at the timing of the offer, as he told Rivals back in 2021. "I was shell-shocked," said Buffington. "I didn’t know what to do. I was excited, but didn’t know how to show it." It didn't take Buffington very long to make up his mind about the offer once he received it -- a little over a month after receiving his Iowa offer, Buffington committed to the Hawkeyes in July of 2021, becoming the second member of Iowa's 2024 recruiting class at the time.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRoYXQgSSBjb21taXR0ZWQgdG8g dGhlIHVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgSW93YSBhZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHZpc2l08J+Q pCEhISBBIGRyZWFtIGNvbWUgdHJ1ZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNXYWxsYWNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaFNXYWxsYWNlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0xlVmFyV29vZHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExlVmFyV29vZHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJCYXJuZXNJ T1dBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJhcm5lc0lPV0E8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SWUdIdkx5d21YIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vUllHSHZMeXdtWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYW0gQnVmZmluZ3RvbiAo QENhbUJ1ZmZpbmd0b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2FtQnVmZmluZ3Rvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQxOTgyOTgzODg0NDc2NDE2Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"It’s just been a dream since I was little to be a Hawkeye," Buffington told Rivals about his decision to commit. "Especially being a in-state kid. There is just no other place I would rather play and I knew that so I just couldn’t wait."

Buffington put up monster numbers during his career at Winfield-Mt. Union. As a sophomore, Buffington completed 66-of-122 passes (54%) for 1,157 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also carried the ball 138 times for 1,028 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2022, Buffington transitioned from being a do-everything quarterback to being a running back/receiver. He finished the year with 1,484 yards and 25 touchdowns on 142 carries (a 10.5 ypc average) and 13 receptions for 264 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, Buffington ran the ball 118 times for 1,362 yards (an 11.5 ypc average) and 25 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns. Buffington made a big impact on the defensive side of the ball as well. As a sophomore, he had 55 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, as well as an interception (a 51-yard pick-six). In 2022, he finished with 95.5 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss and one sack. And as a senior in 2023, Buffington had his best season yet, with 106.5 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBleGNpdGVkIHRvIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgYW5ub3VuY2UgdGhh dCBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgbXkgZmlyc3QgRDEgc2Nob2xhcnNoaXAgZnJv bSB0aGUgdW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBJb3dhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xlVmFyV29vZHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExlVmFy V29vZHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hT V2FsbGFjZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTV2FsbGFjZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZFdFNScU5DcmMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9GRXRTUnFOQ3JjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbSBCdWZmaW5n dG9uIChAQ2FtQnVmZmluZ3RvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DYW1CdWZmaW5ndG9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAzMTcyMTMzMDQwMjM4NTk1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=