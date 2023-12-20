Iowa has officially signed 2024 three-star linebacker, Preston Ries. The athletic linebacker prospect from Monticello High School in Monticello, IA signed his letter of intent this morning. Ries chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

Ries, who was named MaxPreps' Player of the Year in Iowa on Tuesday, has been a part of Iowa's 2024 recruiting class for a very long time. In fact, he was the fourth member of this class, giving his verbal commitment way back in 2022. The Hawkeyes were the second school to offer Ries, after Iowa State, in April 2022. "It was a great day watching practice," Ries told Rivals after receiving his offer. "I’ve been down there multiple times to a game, a junior day, and a practice with my coach recently. My parents and I went down yesterday again and after practice I had a chance to talk to some players and Coach (Seth) Wallace. We also talked with Coach (Kirk) Ferentz as well. He then informed me that they’d like me to be a Hawkeye, which was a big surprise." Ries didn't waste time making his decision after receiving the Iowa offer -- he committed to Iowa just a few weeks later -- and several months before his junior season had even begun.

"I really like the competitive atmosphere, the coaches, and it’s very close to home," Ries told Rivals after making his decision. "I’ve known for a while that’s where I wanted to be. In the last few weeks, when visiting Iowa and talking to Coach Wallace, it just felt right." Ries has enjoyed a tremendously prolific high school career. How prolific? "All-time Iowa high school leader in passing and rushing yards" prolific, by the time he was done.

