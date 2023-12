Iowa went back to the Chicagoland area for another offensive lineman, as Josh Janowski of Lincoln Way East in Frankfort, Illinois signed with the Hawkeyes. Janowski signed with Iowa over offers from MAC schools Ball State, Miami University, Bowling Green and Toledo.

“I first visited for a camp in June or July [2022],” the three-star recruit told us. “I went to a junior day and toured the whole campus. As soon as I saw it – I mean, the coaches and everything were so nice – I knew that I loved it. I went on a game day visit and I knew that if I got an offer I would commit.” Janowski got that offer and committed just two days later, becoming the second of what would become four offensive linemen to join the 2024 Hawkeye class.