Three-Star OT Lucas Allgeyer Signs with Iowa

The 9th-ranked recruit in the state of Missouri, Allgeyer committed to Iowa back in the summer. "It just came down to fit for me, and feeling like I belong," he said at the time. "I put in a lot of work doing research, making sure I got on a lot of visits and making sure that I felt everything out -- how I fit with the guys, coaches, the area and the program. I feel like there are a lot of like-minded people there and I felt very at home."

Like a few other commits in Iowa's 2025 class, Allgeyer has some deep Hawkeye roots and legacy connections to both the football program and the university as a whole. His uncle, Ken Allgeyer, was a former Hawkeye offensive lineman who played in Iowa City from 1986-90.

Additionally, Lucas' cousin (and Ken's son), Nick Allgeyer, was a pitcher on the Iowa baseball team from 2015-18 and went on to play in Triple A ball as well as MLB. Family friend Matt Markway also was a tight end for Iowa in the '90s and Mike Wells, Allgeyer's high school defensive line coach, was a Hawkeye defensive lineman from 1989-93 as well.