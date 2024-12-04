Three-Star OT Lucas Allgeyer Signs with Iowa

Iowa has signed three-star offensive lineman Lucas Allgeyer. As shared via Iowa social media channels, the St. Louis, Missouri product is officially a Hawkeye.
Allgeyer chose Iowa over a slew of offers from Miami, Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Washington, Ole Miss, Memphis and several others.
The 9th-ranked recruit in the state of Missouri, Allgeyer committed to Iowa back in the summer. "It just came down to fit for me, and feeling like I belong," he said at the time. "I put in a lot of work doing research, making sure I got on a lot of visits and making sure that I felt everything out -- how I fit with the guys, coaches, the area and the program. I feel like there are a lot of like-minded people there and I felt very at home."
Like a few other commits in Iowa's 2025 class, Allgeyer has some deep Hawkeye roots and legacy connections to both the football program and the university as a whole. His uncle, Ken Allgeyer, was a former Hawkeye offensive lineman who played in Iowa City from 1986-90.
Additionally, Lucas' cousin (and Ken's son), Nick Allgeyer, was a pitcher on the Iowa baseball team from 2015-18 and went on to play in Triple A ball as well as MLB. Family friend Matt Markway also was a tight end for Iowa in the '90s and Mike Wells, Allgeyer's high school defensive line coach, was a Hawkeye defensive lineman from 1989-93 as well.
Allgeyer, who was a thrower on the track team in high school as well, possesses good explosion, as well as a large frame. He already has standout athleticism for the position and brings an aggressive and violent presence to the field. He plays with very good pad-level and has the ability and mindset to manhandle opposing defensive linemen as well.
"They've told me that I could play left or right tackle," Allgeyer said about his positional future at Iowa. "I'll probably start at right just to get used to things. Obviously, that's fluid. I won't really find out till I get there in January. I'm excited. I think I have really high potential with tackle at the next level."
Allgeyer plans to enroll early at Iowa in January. Between his early arrival and the skills he already possesses, Allgeyer could be part of the mix in Iowa's offensive line rotation sooner rather than later.
