Iowa has officially signed 2024 running back, Xavier Williams. The running back prospect from Lake Central High School in Saint John, IN signed his letter of intent this morning. Williams chose Iowa over offers from Old Dominion and a bevy of MAC programs, including Toledo, Miami (OH), Kent State, Ohio, Northern Illinois, Bowling Green, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan.

Xavier Williams' recruitment with Iowa was a whirlwind process. Williams first popped as a prospect on Iowa's radar after a visit to Iowa City in late March. "The facilities were great and so were the people," Williams told us after the visit. "I had an idea it would be a great place but being there today just reassured what I already thought. Anybody would be lucky to end up a Hawkeye!" A week later, Iowa became the first Power 5 school to offer Williams -- a move that even caught Williams by surprise. "I didn't see the offer coming at all," Williams told us after receiving the offer. "It was definitely a pleasant surprise. I knew they were interested, but I wasn't expecting it." Williams didn't waste any time making his decision, either -- less than two weeks after receiving his offer from Iowa, Williams announced his commitment to Iowa.

Williams ran for 1,451 yards and eight touchdowns on 223 carries in 10 games as a junior in 2022. Unfortunately, Williams' senior season was significantly impacted by a partially torn ACL partway through the year, which impacted his ability to get on the field -- not to mention his production. Williams finished 2023 with 669 yards and eight touchdowns on 94 carries in five games of work. When he was able to play, he was still very effective -- in his four full games, Williams ran for at least 152 yards a game, including 186 yards and two touchdowns in the 6A sectional opener in late October. Note: Williams' injury prevented any senior year highlights from being available.

The presence of former NFL running back (and Iowa alum) Ladell Betts at running back coach was a big factor in Williams' decision to choose Iowa. "Coach Betts playing in the NFL definitely gives Iowa an edge," Williams told us earlier in the year. "He's been to where I want to go, so he could give me tips and tricks to get to that ultimate destination. I know a lot of running backs from Iowa have had success. That's kind of what they were selling me on on my visit. As far as running backs go, there aren't a whole lot of places that are better than Iowa."