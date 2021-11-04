 Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (4-2-5)

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)

LINEBACKERS (MLB, WLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (CASH, LC, RC, SS, FS)

SPECIAL TEAMS

---

SPECIALISTS (PK, P, LS)

NOTES:

---

-Average star rating on offense: 2.36

-Average star rating on defense: 2.27

-Monte Pottebaum, Kyler Schott, Nick DeJong, Jack Koerner, and Caleb Shudak originally joined the Iowa football program as walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Zach VanValkenburg (Hillsdale) came to Iowa as a grad transfer in 2019.

-Iowa starters that had a Northwestern offer coming out of high school: Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Logan Lee.

-Other players on Iowa's roster that had a Northwestern offer: Dallas Craddieth, Josiah Miamen, Jestin Jacobs, Deontae Craig, Isaiah Bruce, Jeremiah Pittman, and Max Llewellyn.

