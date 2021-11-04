 Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Northwestern's starters as recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 10:19:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Northwestern's starters as recruits

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

OR

RUNNING BACK

TIGHT END

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)

LINEBACKERS (WILL, MIKE, SAM)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, CB, S, S)

SPECIALISTS (K, P)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 3.09

-Average star rating on defense: 2.64

-Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina), Stephon Robinson (Kansas), Jeremy Meiser (Old Dominion), and Derek Adams (Kent State) came to Northwestern as transfers.

-Chris Bergin joined Northwestern as a walk-on coming out of high school.

-Northwestern starters that had an Iowa offer during the recruiting process: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Peter Skoronski, and Josh Priebe.

-Other players on Northwestern's roster that had an Iowa offer: Andrew Clair, Devin O'Rourke, Bryce Kirtz, Duke Olges, Cameron Porter, Sean McLaughlin, Mac Uihlein, and Calvin Johnson.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}