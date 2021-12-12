TJ Hall plans signing day decision

As the early signing date approaches, so does a final decision from California defensive back TJ Hall. Before he gets ready to announce his choice on Wednesday, the 6-foot-2, 178-pound Fresno native was able to squeeze in one more trip to Iowa, where he last visited in October, as the Hawkeyes remain one of his finalists.

"I was able to see practice and their meetings," said Hall. "Basically, everything I saw last time I was there.

Joining Hall in Iowa City this weekend were Hawkeye commits Xavier Nwankpa and Kaleb Johnson, both of whom made their official visit the same weekend in October, as well as Iowa's other top defensive back targets Olando Trader and Koen Entringer.

"I just hung around the team and other recruits and just been building a bond this '22 class could have," Hall said.

Now, it is decision time for Hall, who said his finalists are Iowa, Washington, and Michigan with an announcement set for signing day.

"I plan to announce and sign around 1 PM on Wednesday," said Hall.