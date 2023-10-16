In a game in which Iowa's offense once again struggled mightily -- save one spectacular touchdown run by Leshon Williams -- the Hawkeyes were once again reliant on defense and special teams to carry the day. On the special teams side of that equation, a considerable amount of pressure was placed on the leg of Tory Taylor to pin Wisconsin deep and try to flip the field position to eventually give the offense some shorter fields and better opportunities to score.

Suffice to say, he did his job remarkably well. Taylor punted the ball 10 times (!) for a career-best 506 yards (!!) against the Badgers. Five of Taylor's punts went 50+ yards, including two that went 60+ (one of which tied his season-high of 62 yards). Four punts were downed inside the 20, including three downed inside the Wisconsin 6-yard line.

The third and final of those punts inside the Wisconsin 6 finally produced the desired effect -- the defense forced a three-and-out and Iowa took over on offense near midfield. Six plays later, they were able to kick a field goal that extended the lead to 10-6.

After the game, head coach Kirk Ferentz offered glowing praise for Taylor. "When you have confidence in the guy punting, it gives you options in terms of playcalling and situational awareness," noted Ferentz. "In today's game, it didn't look like there was going to be a lot of scoring the way it was going, so just having the opportunity to keep your opponent pinned down in there is a good thing."

He also compared Taylor's impact on this Iowa team to the impact that Reggie Roby had for Iowa in 1981. "The impact he's had on our games and the success of the team is equal [to Roby in 1981]."

Taylor credited special teams coordinator LeVar Woods for his improved play over the last few weeks as well. "I wasn't performing to the best of my ability the first few weeks. He helped me get out of that slump," said Taylor.

"He just lets us be who we are. 'You're the best punter I know, you're the best punter in the world, just go out and do that.' He just lets us be who we are and when you can be who you are, usually performance on the field is maximized."