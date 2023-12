Iowa has officially signed 2024 punter, Rhys Dakin . The punter prospect from ProKick Australia in Melbourne, Australia signed his letter of intent this morning.

Dakin was the last commit to join Iowa's 2024 class, but the first to submit his letter of intent today -- being 15 hours ahead of central time probably helped with that. He announced his commitment to Iowa on Sunday:

Like the punter he'll be replacing at Iowa, the legendary Tory Taylor, Dakin comes to Iowa from the ProKick Australia kicking academy, which has produced sent dozens of Australian kicking specialists into the punting ranks of Division I college football programs. Taylor became a fast fan favorite at Iowa and eventually developed into a program legend, unanimous All-American, and Ray Guy Award winner as well.

Taylor will be a difficult act to follow for Dakin, but between the ProKick Australia pedigree, the tutelage of Iowa's superb special teams coach LeVar Woods, and Dakin's own skill, he has the potential to be another standout punting specialist for Iowa's special teams. He certainly has the raw ability: