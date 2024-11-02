WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin

in other news
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts
Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, early season thoughts and plans, and more.
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 10
Pickin' on the Big Ten dives into Week 10, which features one very big game and a few other intriguing matchups.
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin
Going behind enemy lines with BadgerBlitz's Seamus Rohrer in advance of Iowa and Wisconsin's Saturday night tilt.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Visitors Highlighted by Out-of-State Talent
Iowa will host a slew of out-of-state talent this weekend, several of which could walk away with scholarship offers.
in other news
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts
Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, early season thoughts and plans, and more.
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 10
Pickin' on the Big Ten dives into Week 10, which features one very big game and a few other intriguing matchups.
Brendan Sullivan led Iowa to a dominant win over Wisconsin and discusses making his first start for Iowa, connecting with his friend and roommate Jacob Gill on a touchdown pass, the success of the running game, and play of the offensive line, and more.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- RB
- PRO