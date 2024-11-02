Advertisement

WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts

WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts

Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, early season thoughts and plans, and more.

 • Eliot Clough
PREVIEW: Wisconsin at Iowa

PREVIEW: Wisconsin at Iowa

Previewing Iowa's Week 10 game against Wisconsin.

 • Ross Binder
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 10

Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 10

Pickin' on the Big Ten dives into Week 10, which features one very big game and a few other intriguing matchups.

 • Mark Hasty
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

Going behind enemy lines with BadgerBlitz's Seamus Rohrer in advance of Iowa and Wisconsin's Saturday night tilt.

 • Adam Jacobi
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Visitors Highlighted by Out-of-State Talent

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Visitors Highlighted by Out-of-State Talent

Iowa will host a slew of out-of-state talent this weekend, several of which could walk away with scholarship offers.

 • Eliot Clough

Published Nov 2, 2024
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Brendan Sullivan led Iowa to a dominant win over Wisconsin and discusses making his first start for Iowa, connecting with his friend and roommate Jacob Gill on a touchdown pass, the success of the running game, and play of the offensive line, and more.

