WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Win Over Wisconsin

in other news
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts
Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, early season thoughts and plans, and more.
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 10
Pickin' on the Big Ten dives into Week 10, which features one very big game and a few other intriguing matchups.
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin
Going behind enemy lines with BadgerBlitz's Seamus Rohrer in advance of Iowa and Wisconsin's Saturday night tilt.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Visitors Highlighted by Out-of-State Talent
Iowa will host a slew of out-of-state talent this weekend, several of which could walk away with scholarship offers.
in other news
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Kenny Arnold Classic, Early Season Thoughts
Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Kenny Arnold, early season thoughts and plans, and more.
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 10
Pickin' on the Big Ten dives into Week 10, which features one very big game and a few other intriguing matchups.
Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media after Iowa's 42-10 domination of Wisconsin and discussed the improvement Kaleb Johnson has made, the success of the offensive and defensive lines, leaning on the run game in the second half, the practice and play of Brendan Sullivan, updates to Iowa's injury list and more.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- RB
- PRO