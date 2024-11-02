Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Win Over Wisconsin
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
info icon
Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media after Iowa's 42-10 domination of Wisconsin and discussed the improvement Kaleb Johnson has made, the success of the offensive and defensive lines, leaning on the run game in the second half, the practice and play of Brendan Sullivan, updates to Iowa's injury list and more.

