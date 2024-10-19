WATCH: Cade McNamara on Interception, Offensive Struggles vs. MSU

in other news
Junior Defensive Back Deavin Hilson Leaves Iowa Football
Junior defensive back Deavin Hilson has left the Hawkeye football program.
2026 Three-Star Omaha OL Impressed by Iowa Visit
For the first time since receiving the offer from the Hawkeyes, 2026 three-star OL Landen Von Seggern visited Iowa.
2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Enjoys Return to Iowa
For the fifth time within the last year, 2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament returned to Iowa City.
HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State
Eliot, Adam and Ross preview Iowa's matchup with Michigan State this weekend, and give insight on Cam Herron's flip.
WATCH: Jon Budmayr on WR Development, Dayton Howard, Blocking + More
Iowa wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr's media availability, discussing the groups development, health and more.
Iowa senior quarterback Cade McNamara talks his interception against Michigan State, the Hawkeyes' slow start offensively, what MSU did vs. the Iowa offense, and more.
