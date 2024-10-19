Advertisement

Junior Defensive Back Deavin Hilson Leaves Iowa Football

Junior Defensive Back Deavin Hilson Leaves Iowa Football

Junior defensive back Deavin Hilson has left the Hawkeye football program.

2026 Three-Star Omaha OL Impressed by Iowa Visit

2026 Three-Star Omaha OL Impressed by Iowa Visit

For the first time since receiving the offer from the Hawkeyes, 2026 three-star OL Landen Von Seggern visited Iowa.

2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Enjoys Return to Iowa

2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Enjoys Return to Iowa

For the fifth time within the last year, 2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament returned to Iowa City.

HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State

HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State

Eliot, Adam and Ross preview Iowa's matchup with Michigan State this weekend, and give insight on Cam Herron's flip.

WATCH: Jon Budmayr on WR Development, Dayton Howard, Blocking + More

WATCH: Jon Budmayr on WR Development, Dayton Howard, Blocking + More

Iowa wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr's media availability, discussing the groups development, health and more.

Published Oct 19, 2024
WATCH: Jay Higgins on Poor Tackling, MSU Loss
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins discusses the Hawkeyes' poor defensive performance against Michigan State, talks missing Sebastian Castro and Koen Entringer, tackling issues, and more.

