WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Loss to Ohio State

Head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Iowa loss to Ohio State on Saturday, including the fourth down decisions in the first half, what Iowa can do to compete with top opponents, Cade McNamara's performance, the possibility of a QB change, and more.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Iowa loss to Ohio State on Saturday, including the fourth down decisions in the first half, what Iowa can do to compete with top opponents, Cade McNamara's performance, the possibility of a QB change, and more.
WWE Superstar Big E talks about his Iowa football career, his unlikely transition to pro wrestling, and so much more.
Pickin' on the Big Ten rolls into October as conference play really starts to heat up.
Heading east on the way to Columbus to watch Hawkeyes 2025 quarterback commit, Jimmy Sullivan for the very first time.
Iowa MBB has a new 2025 target on their radar. Tristan Beckford details the recruitment process with the Hawkeyes.
WWE Superstar Big E talks about his Iowa football career, his unlikely transition to pro wrestling, and so much more.
Pickin' on the Big Ten rolls into October as conference play really starts to heat up.
Heading east on the way to Columbus to watch Hawkeyes 2025 quarterback commit, Jimmy Sullivan for the very first time.