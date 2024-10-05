Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Loss to Ohio State
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Iowa loss to Ohio State on Saturday, including the fourth down decisions in the first half, what Iowa can do to compete with top opponents, Cade McNamara's performance, the possibility of a QB change, and more.

