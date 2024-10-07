Advertisement
Published Oct 7, 2024
WATCH: Payton Sandfort Elaborates on NBA Draft Decision
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa senior wing Payton Sandfort elaborates on what went into his decision to return to Iowa, rather than go into the NBA Draft. What the process was like, how he went about his choice, and more.


Advertisement
Advertisement