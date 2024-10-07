WATCH: Payton Sandfort Elaborates on NBA Draft Decision

Iowa senior wing Payton Sandfort elaborates on what went into his decision to return to Iowa, rather than go into the NBA Draft. What the process was like, how he went about his choice, and more.
Recapping the performances of Iowa's commits in Week 6
The true freshman tracker for the Ohio State game.
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown #Iowa's blowout loss to the Buckeyes in Columbus.
Iowa once again struggled to score against a quality defense with Cade McNamara under center on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes aren't getting closer to competing with the best teams in the nation, and the gap is only growing.
