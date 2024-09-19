WBB Releases Full 2024-2025 Schedule

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The University of Iowa unveiled its full women's basketball schedule for 2024-2025 on Thursday afternoon, finalizing a calendar of action that features six of its nine Big Ten home games on Sundays. The full schedule is below, with home dates marked in bold, and full analysis below:

ANALYSIS

First off, anyone expecting a regression into irrelevance in the post-Caitlin Clark, post-Lisa Bluder era received a rude awakening from the Big Ten, as Iowa will have a remarkable six home Sundays in its conference schedule alone. Indeed, Iowa's most frequent day of the week on its schedule is Sunday, with 11 of the 30 scheduled games falling on the Lord's Day. That's prime TV real estate, both in the afternoon and evening, and it's especially convenient for out-of-town season ticket holders. As for the games themselves, 14 home games is lighter than the 18 the men will play, but it's mostly killer, very little filler on the women's home slate. USC and UCLA will almost certainly be top-10 preseason teams, while the likes of Iowa State, Maryland, Indiana, and Nebraska should contribute to some volcanic atmospheres inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

