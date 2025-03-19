Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 19, 2025
What if Iowa Misses Out on Ben McCollum?
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Though the two names that have floated around the Iowa head coach job opening have been Ben McCollum and Darian DeVries this season, it's clearly not guaranteed Beth Goetz is able to hire either one.

With DeVries headed to Indiana and McCollum likely to be sought after by several other high-major programs around the country, Goetz may be forced to look elsewhere. Several names stick out as potential suitors for the job.

To follow along with all of our intel and the latest news surrounding the coaching search, become a premium subscriber today with promo code IOWAMBB and get your ENTIRE FIRST YEAR 50% off. Sign up while you can, and don't miss out on our continued coverage of the search!

Sign up with promo code IOWAMBB and get your first FULL year 50% off! Click the graphic to sign up.
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In