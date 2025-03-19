What if Iowa Misses Out on Ben McCollum?

Though the two names that have floated around the Iowa head coach job opening have been Ben McCollum and Darian DeVries this season, it's clearly not guaranteed Beth Goetz is able to hire either one.

With DeVries headed to Indiana and McCollum likely to be sought after by several other high-major programs around the country, Goetz may be forced to look elsewhere. Several names stick out as potential suitors for the job.

