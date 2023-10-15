It was blowout Friday for Iowa football commits. Eight commits saw their teams win by at least 45 points, with six of those by at least 51 points. On the high end, Iowa commits saw their teams win by 69, 68, 66, and 60 points. As you would expect, those blowouts led to some big stat lines and big plays. More on those here:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ries is this week's player of the week, capturing the designation for a second time this season. Ries had another monster game, rushing 14 times for 166 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw for 144 yards and two more touchdowns. Ries' big night helped Monticello to an easy 57-6 win over Tipton. Highlights from the game, including a couple of nice deep balls from Ries, are here. Before the game, Ries was one of just two players in the state above 8-man football with at least 30 touchdowns on the season:

IOWA'S OTHER COMMITS

On Twitter, Watson has started calling himself "Big Play Jay" and you can see why:

Watson and Central Catholic moved to 9-0 on the season in dominant fashion with a 69-0 drubbing of St. Francis de Sales. Some highlights from the game are here.

Bishop Kenny defeated Episcopal 49-28. Resar was 10-15 for 161 yards and one touchdown in the game. He also ran four times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. One of those runs is here:

On a rainy night all throughout Iowa, Central Lyon faced its toughest game of the season to date against 7-0 West Lyon. The game was a tough defensive struggle throughout. Finally with four minutes left in the third quarter, Vander Zee broke through, keeping the snap and rushing four yards for a touchdown. It was the only score of the game, and Central Lyon won 7-0. A stream of the game is here. Vander Zee's game-winner comes at the 1:47:50 mark.

Williamsburg rebounded from last week's loss with a 63-8 drubbing of Grinnell. Offensively, Weisskopf was 7-8 for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball six times for 46 yards and another touchdown. Defensively, he also had 1.5 tackles.

A week after winning by forfeit, Winfield Mt. Union was ready for another blowout. The Wolves blew past HLV 66-0 to move to 8-0 on the season. Buffington ran four times for 74 yards and three touchdowns. He also converted a two-point conversion. On defense, Buffington had 9.5 tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

Parker and Immaculate Conception defeated De La Salle 55-20. Offensively, Parker had six receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Parker had five tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception.

In another commit vs. commit matchup, Campbell and Cedar Falls upset Cedar Rapids Kennedy 17-14. Campbell had 5.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in the game.

Brooks and Kennedy ultimately fell short against Cedar Falls, losing 17-14. Highlights from the game are here.

Armwood defeated the Freedom Patriots 60-0. Yes there really is a Freedom High School in Florida. It's a public school. If you're curious, more info on the school is here.

Blue Valley Northwest beat Blue Valley North 28-7. Hoffman didn't have any receptions in the game.

Fox and East Buchanan pitched a shutout, defeating 0-8 Postville 68-0.

Burt and Creighton Prep fell to Papillion-LaVista 34-7. Some highlights from the game are here.

Brophy Prep defeated Desert Vista 34-6.

Chineke and Plano East fell to Coppell 35-7.

VanWetzinga and Pleasant Valley continued a strong season with a 38-25 win over Iowa City West. Highlights from the game are here.

Lincoln Way East rolled to another big win, defeating Sandburg 42-14.

St. Charles East fell to Geneva 42-20.

Hersey rolled to 8-0 on the season with a 52-7 win over Wheeling.

Anderson and Westminster Christian improved their record to 4-4 with a 49-0 victory over Duchesne.

Williams was out again with an injury.