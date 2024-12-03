What's Next for the Iowa Backfield?

Payton Sandfort details the latest on the wrist injury he sustained against Washington State, plus more.
Vitti's head coach details what it's been like to coach the Hawkeyes' newest commit, what he'll bring to Iowa, and more.
The latest intel around Iowa's weekend of recruiting, plus what their plans are in the transfer portal.
A quarterback with tons of potential, Falzone discusses his visit to Iowa City and his relationship with Tim Lester.
Marcello Vitti talks his decision to commit to Iowa with national recruiting analyst, Greg Smith.
Payton Sandfort details the latest on the wrist injury he sustained against Washington State, plus more.
Vitti's head coach details what it's been like to coach the Hawkeyes' newest commit, what he'll bring to Iowa, and more.
The latest intel around Iowa's weekend of recruiting, plus what their plans are in the transfer portal.