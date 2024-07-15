IOWA CITY -- Two months ago, Fran McCaffery and Iowa landed Seydou Traore out of the transfer portal via Manhattan. Coming out of the MAAC, Traore was one of the most proficient rebounding freshman in the country (8.2 per game) and was a significant addition to the Iowa frontcourt with his athleticism and defensive prowess. Traore made his first visit with the media as a Hawkeye at Monday's open practice.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZW1lbWJlciB0aGUgbmFtZSBTZXlkb3UgVHJhb3JlIGNvbWUgYmFz a2V0YmFsbCBzZWFzb24uIFNlY29uZC15ZWFyIHRyYW5zZmVyIGZyb20gTWFu aGF0dGFuIGlzIGEgcGh5c2ljYWxseSBpbXBvc2luZyBhdGhsZXRlLCBhbmQg SSBkb27igJl0IHRoaW5rIEkgc2F3IGhpbSBtaXNzIGEganVtcGVyIHRvZGF5 LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ0ZDdTFjNnpYNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2dGQ3UxYzZ6WDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdo IChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTA0MDc0OTY4ODE2NzY0MTA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

As a four-star transfer prospect, Traore had a slew of schools offering him out of Manhattan. He ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over schools like Georgetown, Clemson, Florida State, Minnesota, Oregon, San Diego State, Xavier and others that expressed interest. "It came down to the conversations that Fran and I had," Traore said on Monday. "He was straightforward about the fact that I could come to a team and actually help and play. That, and I could go to a team that has had players in my position that became great -- like Keegan and Kris Murray. I want to elevate my game and help [Iowa] win." Traore said McCaffery and the rest of the staff -- most specifically, Tristan Spurlock -- have helped him acclimate and grow as a player already. "What's crazy is that Coach Spurlock and I kind of have similar games," he said. "It's been great to be in the gym with him before lifts -- working on my game and situations that I might face in game."

Iowa's struggles with rebounding and defense in recent years made landing a player like Traore a necessity for the program, and he's already paying dividends on that front . "I've been able to step up and bring that so far," he said. "Really it's about bringing that same fire every day, whether it's in practice or in games. I want to bring that competitive edge that will win a lot of games this year. That all starts in practice." "Seydou is skilled, versatile and already played a year," McCaffery added. "I feel really good about him. He can pretty much play 2-4. He had a really good freshman year. He can put it on the deck, he passes it well, he's long and bouncy. He's going to be really good for us for a long time."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9jayBIYXJkaW5nIGxvYiB0byBTZXlkb3UgVHJhb3JlIGR1cmlu ZyAyLW9uLTEgZmFzdGJyZWFrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWksz a0g5RmpIWCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pLM2tIOUZqSFg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgVGFjaG1hbiAoQFR5bGVyX1QxNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlcl9UMTUvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTI5NDU1NDQ3 MzU4MjYxOTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxNSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Largely known for that nasty dunking ability, Traore hopes to add to his game this season as well. That improvement almost has to start on the three-point line, after he shot a miserable 25.6% there last season. "That was definitely awful, the way I shot the ball," he said. "I know I'm like a 35-and-up percent shooter from three. I know I can really hit those shots. It'll show a lot this year. I've been in the gym staying consistent."

Traore feels like he's a smarter, more seasoned player this time around as well. "I feel like I wasn't in rhythm a lot," he said. "Mainly, I was just rushing my shot. That's just freshman mistakes. I sat back and realized I still needed a lot more improving. This season, it's going to a lot prettier than 25." "He's a better shooter than his numbers showed," McCaffery added. "I think you'll see that improve." A significant part of that seasoning came at the hands of playing against some of the best programs the country has to offer, as the Jaspers faced the likes of Kansas and UConn in their non-conference schedule last season. "That was definitely a blessing," he said. "I learned a lot from those games as a freshman. I feel like that's going to carry over here."

