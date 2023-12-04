Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines announced that he has entered the transfer portal.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgSW93YSBuYXRpb24hIEl0IHdhcyBhIGJsZXNzaW5n IHRvIGJlIGFibGUgdG8gd2VhciB0aGF0IGJsYWNrIGFuZCBnb2xkIGZvciBz byBtYW55IHllYXJzISBGb3JldmVyIGEgaGF3ayBhbmQgZm9yZXZlciB0aGFu a2Z1bCBmb3IgbXkgam91cm5leSBhdCBJb3dh8J+WpDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERp YW50ZSBWaW5lc/CfpKkgKEBkaWFudGV2MjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGlhbnRldjIyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMxODE0OTMwMTg0MDc3 NTczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Scott Dochterman at The Athletic was first with the news. Vines, at 6'0" and 189 pounds, is a fourth-year junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Vines made 13 starts in 22 career appearances for the Hawkeyes, catching a total of 22 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in his Iowa career. Vines' lone touchdown came against Western Michigan in Week 3, catching a dart from Cade McNamara in the back of the end zone:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NY05hbWFyYSDinqHvuI8gVmluZXM8YnI+PGJyPkRpYW50ZSBWaW5l cyB3aXRoIGhpcyBmaXJzdCBjYXJlZXIgVEQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IPCfkY8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3A4RUx3SFM2MXIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wOEVMd0hT NjFyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZC T05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gv c3RhdHVzLzE3MDMxNTQxNDk2MDMyNzkwNTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Vines originally hails from Danbury, Connecticut, and battled through injuries during his Hawkeye career. He played sparingly as a redshirt freshman, then missed the first half of the 2022 season with a wrist injury; Vines was placed in the starting lineup by his second week back. Vines also became known for his candor and charisma off the field, sharing details about cutting alcohol out of his life and talking about his uncle, who passed during the season prior to Vines' touchdown catch:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWRlIHJlY2VpdmVyIERpYW50ZSBWaW5lcyBzY29yZWQgaGlzIGZp cnN0IHRvdWNoZG93biBldmVyIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Jb3dhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSW93YTwvYT4gb24gU2F0dXJkYXkuIEEgd2VlayBiZWZvcmUs IGhpcyB1bmNsZSBwYXNzZWQgYXdheSBmcm9tIGNhbmNlci48YnI+PGJyPuKA nFdoZW4gSSBwdXQgbXkgYXJtcyB1cCBhbmQgSSBsb29rZWQgdXAsIEkgd2Fz IGxvb2tpbmcgdXAgdG8gaGltLuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Z3hqV09MRllraSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2d4aldPTEZZa2k8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDQx NzcyMzQ3MjQ5MjE2MzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

DEPTH CHART IMPACT