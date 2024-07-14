2024 MLB Draft Preview + Brody Brecht Projections
While it's coming a bit later than it has in the past, the 2024 MLB Draft is set to get underway tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. The first round of the draft is set to begin at 6 PM CT, with TV coverage on both ESPN and MLB Network. Additional rounds of the draft will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday; MLB Network will continue to have coverage.
The first round of the MLB Draft hasn't typically been one of significant interest for Iowa fans, but that should change this year with star RHP Brody Brecht expected to hear his name called in the first round. Brecht is widely projected by most draft experts to be taken in the back half of the first round, around picks 20-25.
If Brecht is taken in that 20-25 range, these are the teams that hold those picks:
20) Toronto Blue Jays
21) Minnesota Twins
22) Baltimore Orioles
23) Los Angeles Dodgers
24) Atlanta Braves
25) San Diego Padres
The full MLB Draft order is available here.
If Brecht is selected in the first round, he would be the first Hawkeye selected that highly since Cal Eldred and Tim Costo were taken in the first round in back-to-back years in 1989 and 1990. Eldred was taken 17th overall by Milwaukee in 1989 and Costo was selected 8th overall by Cleveland in 1990.
The highest-drafted Hawkeyes since then were Wes Obermuller (father of another potential 2024 MLB Draft pick from Iowa, LHP Cade Obermuller) and Adam Mazur, who each went in the second round. Obermuller was taken 58th overall by Kansas City in 1999, while Mazur was drafted 53rd overall by San Diego in 2022.
Mock Draft Projections
Here's where a few experts have Brecht mocked to go tonight:
The Athletic ($): #20, Toronto Blue Jays
Analysis: I said last time I think the Jays are Brecht’s best-case scenario, and they go this route if that group of second-tier college bats is gone by this pick.
MLB Pipeline: #22, Baltimore Orioles | #23, Los Angeles Dodgers
Analysis: Brecht and [Jurrangelo] Cijntje (#25 overall prospect) give the Orioles two college pitching possibilities with upside.
It’s always felt like an arm here, with a high schooler like William Schmidt or Kash Mayfield possibilities, but I’ll give them the high-ceiling college arm in Brecht.
Brecht is the #21 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 250.
ESPN ($): #24, Atlanta Braves
Analysis: Brecht, Cijntje, Seaver King, Carson Benge, Braylon Doughty and Carter Johnson are all mentioned at this pick.
Brecht is the #23 overall prospect on ESPN's Top 250.
Other Iowa Draft Pick Possibilities
Brecht is the only Iowa player projected to be drafted in the first round, but a few other Hawkeyes could hear their names called later in the draft.
Cade Obermuller (LHP): #214, MLB Pipeline Top 250 | #136, ESPN Top 250
Sam Petersen (CF): #205, MLB Pipeline Top 250 | #205, ESPN Top 250
Marcus Morgan (RHP): #247, MLB Pipeline Top 250
One other big name to watch is Joey Oakie, a prep pitcher from Ankeny Centennial. The 6'3", 200 lb RHP is the star of Iowa's 2024 recruiting class and a potential ready-made replacement for Brecht -- a big, hard-throwing right-handed pitcher with a strong fastball and a good slider.
Whether Oakie throws a pitch for Iowa is still TBD, though, because the same traits that made him a top prospect in 2024 make him a very highly-regarded MLB Draft prospect as well. MLB Pipeline has Oakie as the 46th best prospect overall, while ESPN has him as the 44th best prospect.