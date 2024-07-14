While it's coming a bit later than it has in the past, the 2024 MLB Draft is set to get underway tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. The first round of the draft is set to begin at 6 PM CT, with TV coverage on both ESPN and MLB Network. Additional rounds of the draft will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday; MLB Network will continue to have coverage.

The first round of the MLB Draft hasn't typically been one of significant interest for Iowa fans, but that should change this year with star RHP Brody Brecht expected to hear his name called in the first round. Brecht is widely projected by most draft experts to be taken in the back half of the first round, around picks 20-25.

If Brecht is taken in that 20-25 range, these are the teams that hold those picks:

20) Toronto Blue Jays

21) Minnesota Twins

22) Baltimore Orioles

23) Los Angeles Dodgers

24) Atlanta Braves

25) San Diego Padres

The full MLB Draft order is available here.

If Brecht is selected in the first round, he would be the first Hawkeye selected that highly since Cal Eldred and Tim Costo were taken in the first round in back-to-back years in 1989 and 1990. Eldred was taken 17th overall by Milwaukee in 1989 and Costo was selected 8th overall by Cleveland in 1990.

The highest-drafted Hawkeyes since then were Wes Obermuller (father of another potential 2024 MLB Draft pick from Iowa, LHP Cade Obermuller) and Adam Mazur, who each went in the second round. Obermuller was taken 58th overall by Kansas City in 1999, while Mazur was drafted 53rd overall by San Diego in 2022.