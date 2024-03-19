One of the state's top 2026 prospects, Will Gerdes of Cedar Falls visited Iowa for the Hawkeyes' 73-61 loss to Illinois just over a week ago. A 6'8", 200-pound forward out of one of the state's top programs, Gerdes' recruitment will only grow going forward, and Iowa is keeping close tabs on the sophomore.

We caught up with Gerdes to discuss the visit, his recruitment, how he believes he'd fit with the Hawkeyes and more.