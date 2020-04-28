Bruce commits to the Hawkeyes
Arland Bruce IV is headed to the University of Iowa. The versatile 5-foot-10, 185-pound playmaker made the call today and gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.
A do-it-all quarterback from Olathe North High School, Bruce earned player of the year honors from the Kansas City Star last fall after rushing for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns to go along with 404 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air. At Iowa, he will be starting out as a slot receiver.
Bruce chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, and Western Illinois.
Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be in this position. After a very thought through decision with my family, I am excited to announce I’m committed to The university of Iowa🟡⚫️ #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/r12snIh5EL— Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) April 28, 2020
Overall, Bruce is commitment No. 13 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins David Davidkov, Beau Stephens, Max Llewellyn, Jordan Oladokun, Cooper DeJean, Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.
See highlights from Bruce's junior year at Olathe North in the video below.