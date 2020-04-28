Arland Bruce IV is headed to the University of Iowa. The versatile 5-foot-10, 185-pound playmaker made the call today and gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

A do-it-all quarterback from Olathe North High School, Bruce earned player of the year honors from the Kansas City Star last fall after rushing for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns to go along with 404 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air. At Iowa, he will be starting out as a slot receiver.

Bruce chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, and Western Illinois.