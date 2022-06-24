Belton excited to start his NFL career

Dane Belton's decision to leave the Iowa program a year early paid off when he was drafted by the New York Giants. Now the Tampa native is getting comfortable in his new home area, enjoying his time in the NFL, and is excited to be with the Giants in the NFL.



He talks about living in the New York/New Jersey area and coming back to Iowa this weekend to help with the Rally for Reid event that Jake Gervase is putting on and also being back in Iowa City on Saturday.

