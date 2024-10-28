Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin

in other news
According to Iowa's weekly-released depth chart, Brendan Sullivan will start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes this coming Saturday, November 2 against Wisconsin. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 pm CT in Kinnick Stadium.
This will be Sullivan's first start since transferring to Iowa from Northwestern this summer.
Though Sullivan saw limited action in goal-line situations earlier this season, he saw his first meaningful, extended snaps last Saturday against his former team. The Davison, Michigan native went 9-of-14 for 79 yards through the air and took eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown en route to Iowa's 40-14 win.
Notably, former starter Cade McNamara is not listed on the depth chart for this coming weekend's game. Though he isn't on the depth chart, McNamara is still listed on the roster — both in the weekly game notes and on the Iowa Athletics website.
In the Hawkeyes' matchup with the Wildcats on Saturday, McNamara took a vicious shot from Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka that was ultimately called for roughing the passer. Though McNamara stayed in, he sat out for the remainder of the game after throwing a pick-six on the next drive.
After the game, Kirk Ferentz said "Cade was shook up also after the hit he took."
So far this season, McNamara has completed 104-of-172 passes for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also lost two fumbles.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Marco Lainez III is listed as the backup to Sullivan. Lainez's lone game appearance came in Iowa's 35-0 loss to Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl. He completed 2-of-7 passes for four yards and took six carries for 51 yards.
