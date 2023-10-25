Cade McNamara has confirmed his plans to return to Iowa for the 2024 season. "I had a vision when I decided to come to Iowa, and that vision remains the same," he said in posts on Instagram and Twitter. "There is still a lot I want to accomplish in the Black and Gold, and I look forward to bringing it to life in the 2024 season. Go Hawks!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pIQjJlMnRpek4iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aSEIyZTJ0aXpOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhZGUgTWNO YW1hcmEgKEBDYWRlbWFjXzEyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhZGVtYWNfMTIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTczNjY5Mjk1Nzk4MDI2NTY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

McNamara went down with an ACL injury just over three weeks ago that will leave him out for the remainder of the season. As one can see in the social media post, he has undergone surgery to repair the torn ligament in his knee. "Was not anticipating posting one of these when the year began," he said. "However, there are some things in life that we cannot be explained. But the best we can do is put our faith in God and follow the path he has chosen for us."

"I want to thank everyone for the love and support. The road ahead is a rigorous one but nothing I haven't overcome before. I can't wait to get back to Iowa City to support my teammates for the rest of the season!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJrIEZlcmVudHogY29uZmlybXMgdGhhdCBDYWRlIE1jTmFtYXJh IGlzIGV4cGVjdGVkIHRvIG1pc3MgdGhlIHJlbWFpbmRlciBvZiB0aGUgeWVh ci48YnI+PGJyPuKAnEl04oCZcyBub3QgZ29vZC4gSGUgaGFzIGdvdCBhbiBB Q0wgaW5qdXJ5LCBhbmQgaGXigJlsbCBiZSBvdXQgZm9yIHRoZSBzZWFzb24u 4oCdPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVz LzE3MDkyODAwMzEyMzM0NTQzMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=