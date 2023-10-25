Cade McNamara Confirms Plan to Return to Iowa in 2024
Cade McNamara has confirmed his plans to return to Iowa for the 2024 season.
"I had a vision when I decided to come to Iowa, and that vision remains the same," he said in posts on Instagram and Twitter. "There is still a lot I want to accomplish in the Black and Gold, and I look forward to bringing it to life in the 2024 season. Go Hawks!"
McNamara went down with an ACL injury just over three weeks ago that will leave him out for the remainder of the season. As one can see in the social media post, he has undergone surgery to repair the torn ligament in his knee.
"Was not anticipating posting one of these when the year began," he said. "However, there are some things in life that we cannot be explained. But the best we can do is put our faith in God and follow the path he has chosen for us."
"I want to thank everyone for the love and support. The road ahead is a rigorous one but nothing I haven't overcome before. I can't wait to get back to Iowa City to support my teammates for the rest of the season!"
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
In slightly more than four games this season, McNamara completed 46 of 90 passes (51%) for 505 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions while leading Iowa to a 3-1 record to start the season.
McNamara began his career at Michigan, where his tenure was highlighted by leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2021. In 2021, McNamara went 210/327 (64%) through the air and threw for 2576 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.
In 2022, McNamara found himself in a battle for the starting QB spot with 4-star recruit JJ McCarthy. McCarthy won that battle and McNmara also sustained a season-ending injury that fall. He entered the transfer portal at the end of the season and quickly announced plans to transfer to Iowa.
McNamara arrived at Iowa at the start of 2023 but was not a full participant in spring practice as he rehabbed his injury from the previous fall. McNamara was fully cleared by summer and was a full participant in fall practice. Unfortunately, he went down with a non-contact injury during Iowa's Kids Day open practice in mid-August and sustained a soft-tissue injury.
That injury limited McNamara's participation in the remaining fall practice sessions and also severely limited his mobility once the season began. Five weeks into the season, during a home night game against Michigan State, McNamara suffered another non-contract injury, this time tearing his ACL and ending his season.
The good news is that McNamara has ample experience rehabbing from serious leg injuries. The bad news, of course, is that he has to do it again. But tonight's announcement from McNamara confirms that he does intend to go through that arduous rehab process and suit up for Iowa again for the 2024 season.