Cam Manyawu Talks Commitment: "I Have Great Belief in Coach Mac"

On Wednesday, Cam Manyawu shared with Hawkeye Beacon his decision to commit to Iowa out of the transfer portal. The Drake transfer will follow Ben McCollum to Iowa City after averaging 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 18.8 minutes per contest. He started all 35 of Drake's games this season.

Manyawu shared what has stood out to him most from his one season under McCollum, why he chose to commit to Iowa without stepping foot on campus, his continued development and more.