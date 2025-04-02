Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 2, 2025
Cam Manyawu Talks Commitment: "I Have Great Belief in Coach Mac"
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

On Wednesday, Cam Manyawu shared with Hawkeye Beacon his decision to commit to Iowa out of the transfer portal. The Drake transfer will follow Ben McCollum to Iowa City after averaging 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 18.8 minutes per contest. He started all 35 of Drake's games this season.

Manyawu shared what has stood out to him most from his one season under McCollum, why he chose to commit to Iowa without stepping foot on campus, his continued development and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In