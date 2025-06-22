COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 DB Ronnie Hill

(Photo by Ronnie Hill (Twitter/X))

A busy recruiting weekend for Iowa football is already paying dividends, as Iowa picked up a new member for its 2026 class. On Sunday, Michigan defensive back Ronnie Hill announced his commitment to Iowa.

"First and foremost I want to thank GOD for being there through my journey, I want to thank my mama for being there and letting me make my decisions and just help guide me, I want to thank coach newcomb for helping me learn the game and becoming a young man," Hill said in announcing his commitment to Iowa. "[I] want to thank coach [Phil] Parker for giving me this opportunity and believing in me, want to thank coach wynns for taking me under his wing with that being said I am committing to The university of Iowa !!" Hill, a 6'1", 180 lb defensive back prospect from Sterling Heights, Michigan, selected Iowa over offers from several MAC schools, including Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, and Miami (OH), as well as FCS teams like Austin Peay.

Iowa's pursuit of Hill has been an incredibly fast-moving process. Hill attended an Iowa camp earlier this week and his impressive performance there turned heads. Iowa reached out with an offer to Hill today -- and the Michigan defensive back gave an immediate verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes. “I just couldn’t stop smiling and I committed,” Hill told Hawkeye Report in a discussion about his decision to commit to Iowa.