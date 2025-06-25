COMMIT: Iowa Adds In-State ATH Julian Manson

Make that three commitments in three days. A big recruiting weekend continues to pay big dividends for Iowa , as the Hawkeyes landed another key addition to their 2026 recruiting class. High three-star recruit Julian Manson committed to Iowa on Tuesday evening, further bolstering Iowa's efforts to add players on the defensive side of the ball to this year's recruiting class.

Manson, a 6'4", 215-lb prospect rated a high three-star by Rivals, is also a notable legacy prospect of course. The son of former Iowa quarterback -- and current Director of Player Development -- Jason Manson, Julian Manson has grown up in the backyard of the Iowa program. He chose to commit to Iowa over offers from Kansas State, Arizona, Minnesota, Kent State, Miami (OH), and more.

While Rivals lists Manson as an athlete, Iowa is recruiting him as a linebacker. "They finally told me what position they saw me playing at -- mike linebacker," Manson said after a visit earlier this year.

"Then they explained to me why they thought I fit in their program. We didn't have much conversations really about how my recruitment was going or anything of that until [Saturday]. Coach [Seth] Wallace said that was planned because my dad was so close to the program that he didn't want it to feel rushed or anything."