COMMIT: Michael Mocco Picks Iowa Wrestling

Michael Mocco on an official visit toIowa. (Photo by Michael Mocco (Instagram))

Iowa wrestling added another big piece to its 2026 recruiting class in the form of Michael Mocco. Mocco, one of the top recruits in the 2026 class, verbally committed to Iowa on Monday, announcing his decision via Instagram. "I'm excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa," Mocco said in the statement announcing his commitment. "I feel blessed to have these opportunities and I'm excited for what the future holds. Go hawks!"

Flowrestling ranks Mocco as the 15th overall recruit in the 2026 class, and the third-best heavyweight prospect. If the name sounds familiar, it should -- Mocco is the son of Steve Mocco, a former standout heavyweight wrestler for Iowa and Oklahoma State. The elder Mocco was a four-time NCAA finalist, winning NCAA championships in 2003 (at Iowa) and 2005 (at Oklahoma State). Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here. The younger Mocco has been dominant as a youth wrestler. In addition to three Florida state championships, Michael Mocco has also won an Ironman championship, two Fargo national championships, and a U17 world championship last year. Mocco won all four matches at the U17 world championships by a combined scored of 47-6, with four consecutive technical fall victories.