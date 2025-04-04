Drake Transfer Forward Tavion Banks Signs with Iowa

A JUCO transfer last year, Banks averaged 10.1 points and five rebounds per game this season, on his way to being named the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Sixth Man of the Year.

Coming off the bench behind starting center Cam Manyawu, Banks was forced to play bigger than his 6'7", 200-pound size in the front court. As athletically gifted as anyone else in the MVC, Banks made up for his lack of height with his strength, effort and explosive, playmaking abilities around the rim.

Banks will likely be in a reserve role for the Hawkeyes, coming off the bench as a spark plug-type player who can do the dirty work. Otherwise, in the best case scenario, Banks will have an opportunity to start as the small forward or power forward positions for the Hawkeyes. If he's able to grow as a shooter and ball-handler, he has the potential to play more of the small forward role.

Either way, he should be impactful right away as a defender and rebounder in Iowa City.