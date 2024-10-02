PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fact or Fiction: Iowa is the heavy favorite to sign Jaxx DeJean

Greg Smith • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@GregSmithRivals
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItODQ2NTQnPjwvZGl2Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIC8v IGRlZmF1bHQgYXV0b3BsYXkgPT09IHVuZGVmaW5lZCB0byB0cnVlCiAgY29u c3QgYXV0b3BsYXkgPSAidHJ1ZSIgIT09ICJmYWxzZSI7CiAgdmFyIGNvbmZp ZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiBhdXRvcGxheSwKICAgIGNvbXNjb3JlQzQ6 ICJyaXZhbHMiLAogICAgaGlkZVBsYXlsaXN0OiB0cnVlLAogICAgaXRlbXM6 IFt7CiAgICAgIGlkOiAiZGEyNDQyNmEtNTcwNC0zODc4LTg1ZTYtNTJhOWQ1 MDkxYjQzIiwKICAgICAgbWltZXR5cGU6ICJtZWRpYS9zYXBpIgogICAgfV0s CiAgICBsYW5nOiAiZW4tVVMiLAogICAgcGFnZVNwYWNlSWQ6ICIyMDIyNzMz MTAzIiwKICAgIHJlY29tbWVuZGF0aW9uOiBmYWxzZSwKICAgIHJlZ2lvbjog IlVTIiwKICAgIHNpdGU6ICJyaXZhbHMiCiAgfTsKICBjb25zdCBzY3JpcHQg PSB3aW5kb3cuZG9jdW1lbnQucXVlcnlTZWxlY3Rvcigic2NyaXB0W3NyYz0n aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL3J4L2V2L3Byb2QvZXZwbGF5ZXIuanMnXSIp OwogIGNvbnN0IGNvbnRhaW5lciA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNl bGVjdG9yKCIjYnJpZ2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItODQ2NTQiKTsKICAKICAv LyBNYWtlIHN1cmUgdGhlIHNjcmlwdCBpcyBsb2FkZWQgYmVmb3JlIHRyeWlu ZyB0byByZW5kZXIgdmlkb2UgcGxheWVyCiAgaWYgKHNjcmlwdCAmJiBjb250 YWluZXIpIHsKICAgIHZhciBwbGF5ZXIgPSBuZXcgWUFIT08uVmlkZW9QbGF0 Zm9ybS5WaWRlb1BsYXllcihjb25maWcpOwogICAgcGxheWVyLnJlbmRlcigi I2JyaWdodGNvdmUtY29udGFpbmVyLTg0NjU0Iik7CiAgfQo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cg==

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman, Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com and Eliot Clough of HawkeyeBeacon.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Advertisement

FACT OR FICTION: Florida won't add commits until a coaching change is made

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

1. Indiana will bring in double-digit transfers again this year.

Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti (© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Friedman: FACT. Curt Cignetti and his staff have done an outstanding job in his first year as Indiana’s head coach. The former James Madison coach brought a lot of players with him to Indiana for this year and roster turnover should continue with this transfer cycle. The Hoosiers are still working with a talent deficit compared with where they want to be in the Big Ten so expect a lot of transfer activity from Indiana when the portal opens in December.

Smith: FACT. Coach Curt Cignetti brought in 20 transfers last offseason with the bulk of them coming along from James Madison. I expect the schools the Hoosiers pull from to have more variety this time around. However, I do think the team will keep adding talent. Indiana will be an attractive spot for players looking for a fresh start after what the team is showing on the field this season.

There are fun times ahead for Indiana football and the portal will continue being a major component.

MORE INDIANA: Cignetti pulling off the impossible

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH INDIANA FANS AT THEHOOSIER.COM

2. Staff changes are coming to Wisconsin after the season.

Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell (Jaxx DeJean)

McNamara: FACT. Wisconsin is off to a 2-2 start, a record most expected heading into the 2024 season. But after four-quarter games against Western Michigan and South Dakota, a blowout home loss to Alabama and a no-show second half against USC, there are plenty of big-picture questions surrounding Luke Fickell’s program. It’s early and the Badgers have an opportunity to right the ship, but the realistic goal is to now keep the 22-year bowl streak intact as opposed to competing for a Big Ten title this fall.

Regardless of how this team finishes, Ficklell’s job is safe. He’s tied to athletic director Chris McIntosh and the university is far too invested to make any snap decisions. Both coordinators, however, should feel significant pressure heading into the heart of conference play, specifically Phil Longo. UW’s quarterbacks coach and play caller brought his Air Raid offense from North Carolina, but that attack has yet to get off the runway. UW currently ranks No. 103 in total offense (337.2 yards per game), No. 105 in passing offense (181.8) and No. 72 in rushing offense (181.8). Assuming those numbers stay relatively the same with backup Braedyn Locke at the helm, Fickell will have to decide if his choice to modernize Wisconsin’s offense – previously known for establishing the run, disciplined football and controlling the clock – was too extreme. Going back to Paul Chryst’s system isn’t the answer, but something in between the pro-style and Air Raid seems to be more appropriate given UW’s tradition, recruiting footprint and NIL resources.

On the other side of the ball, Mike Tressel’s unit hasn’t been much better over the last 1.5 years. Fans have yet to truly see the 3-3-5 he ran at Cincinnati, and the Badgers may not be able to acquire the necessary athletes to fully incorporate that in Madison. That said, Fickell and Tressel have a longer history and seemingly stronger relationship, and the card the head coach will likely pull at the end of the year, if necessary, will likely be on offense.

Smith: FACT. Even if nothing too unexpected has happened in Madison this season so far it’s clear that a change of some sort is needed. I’m in no way suggesting that coach Luke Fickell is in any danger but there does need to be some sort of shakeup in my opinion.

Defensively things aren’t fully clicking but long-term I don’t think the issues are on that side of the ball. Plus, I have a lot more faith that Fickell and Mike Tressel will get things rolling. The offense is another story. A major shakeup could be in order there. The Phil Longo Air Raid doesn’t seem to be a good fit in Madison. There are real questions on if the Badgers can recruit the athletes necessary to consistently run this version of the offense.

Fickell took a big swing to ‘modernize’ the Wisconsin offense but it just doesn’t seem to be working at this point. There is a lot of time left in the season though, but it’ll be tough sledding without the team’s starting QB.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM

3. Iowa is the heavy favorite to land Jaxx DeJean.

Jaxx DeJean
Jaxx DeJean

Clough: FACT. Jaxx DeJean and the DeJean family saw first-hand what Iowa can do for a small town kid developmentally. They have strong ties to Iowa City through Cooper and shared recruiter, LeVar Woods. The Hawkeyes are way out in front of the competition in their connection with Jaxx, which he shared is important to him when he makes his decision.

Though he and Cooper play different positions, Jaxx is set to play tight end at the next level, and what better place to do it than TE U? With NFL aspirations, Jaxx sees the Hawkeyes as his best bet to reach the league.

It may not be a foregone conclusion, as the youngest DeJean wants to cultivate his own path, but Iowa is the clear leader at this point in his recruitment.

Smith: FACT. All legacy players like to chart their own path in their recruitments. DeJean is no different but this feels like a situation where other teams will not push hard for him because of the assumption that he will be a Hawkeye. Recruiting is about allocation of resources so teams have to make that decision on how to best use their time.

What’s most interesting to me about this recruitment is that Jaxx is such a different type of player than Cooper. Jaxx is bigger and his best position may be tight end. That makes it even more likely that he goes to Iowa. Jaxx. will likely hear other programs out but the strong assumption is that he will play his college football in Iowa City.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH IOWA FANS AT HAWKEYEBEACON.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2ZhY3Qtb3ItZmljdGlvbi1pb3dhLWlzLXRoZS1oZWF2eS1mYXZvcml0 ZS10by1zaWduLWpheHgtZGVqZWFuIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGZmFjdC1vci1maWN0aW9uLWlvd2EtaXMtdGhlLWhlYXZ5LWZhdm9y aXRlLXRvLXNpZ24tamF4eC1kZWplYW4mYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=