Following 48 hours of conversations with former players who have spoken out about racial insensitive remarks from members of his coaching staff, Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media via Zoom conference to respond to the firestorm.

Ferentz discussed his own conversation with his former players that have taken place since Friday night, how this could have happened within his program, and what he has learned thus far.







FERENTZ OPENING STATEMENT

I appreciate everyone joining us today on late notice.

First and foremost I felt it was important to give everyone a chance to ask your questions. Certainly a lot has changed since our last conversation. We have released a couple of statements and a video on top of that. I think it’s important for you to ask your questions and I will give you that opportunity.

I have a few remarks. First up an update on a few things.

I appreciate the former players who had the courage to speak up about their experiences in our program and I am very sorry for any hardships they endured and that they didn’t feel safe to speak freely. That has certainly been the dominant feeling in the last 48 hours after conversations with many former players, both black and white, in an effort to move forward. I understand their frustration and for some anger about their overall experience here. I just want to let every player know that their voices were heard, their anger and frustration was noted, and that we intend to improve things.

Our program is demanding. It has been demanding from the start. The players I talked to are largely appreciative of that and they appreciate that they were part of a program where they could come in and work hard and show improvement and excel. In coaching there is a difference between being demanding and potentially being demeaning. For any player to feel demeaned is unacceptable.

We have been working on this for a while. Last year we relaxed some of our rules regarding ear rings and hoodies in the building. That was just a small example of feedback that we received last summer. One thing that has become clear to me is that we have more steps to take. That will begin in earnest when our players return to campus tomorrow. I realize fully we have a lot of work to do and we are fully committed to that work.

I want to say thank you to any of our former players who have spoken up and for their offer to be part of the solution. I appreciate that. I can promise you that we are committed to that and committed to the hard work that entails. It was very apparent to me on Friday night as I started calling players that the real advantage to getting some former players feedback is that they are out of the program and they have more of a world view and more maturity and they can speak candidly. I do really appreciate that.

As a result of those conversations it occurred to me that there’s a real need to have an advocate group composed of former players and we plan to start it and shape in as we move forward. I appreciate that Mike Daniels has agreed to serve as the chair. He wants to be one voice, but it’s a loud one and one that I appreciate. The bottom line is our goal is to best identify ways to make our program more inclusive and safe to all of our black players and all of our players in general.

Also I want to add that the independent review of our strength and conditioning program and coach will be coordinated by Gary Barta and composed of people not involved in athletics. We look forward to that process.

Finally, I would like to say that there’s a lot of pride and love for the Iowa football program on the campus. I want to assure everyone that the love and loyalty remains moving forward and we will try to make progress.

Q: How does happen on your watch? How does this happen with your #2 guy? How does this pattern build over time? Where were you?

FERENTZ: That’s a fair question and let me just preface it by saying this, which is something I shared with our staff on Saturday morning. We woke up on Friday and we were a team coming off a successful season and a win in San Diego. When we left campus on March 13th, I felt like we were really well positioned with this team and with the program moving forward. Obviously a lot has happened since them.

I think really one of the biggest lessons here is that I have to do a better job of proactively asking question and seeking things out and asking more hard questions. Not only of our current players, but our former players. My exchanges generally with our former players have been pretty happy in the past. Guys come in the building and such and I have to ask more hard questions. That is really the concept of the advisory committee.

Q: Do you have an exit interview program in place and are you going to examine the effectiveness of that?

FERENTZ: Yeah we do. I try to continue to seek information, whether we do that every spring. That was pretty impossible to do this spring where we could sit down with our players. Typically we would do that in April or May and we work down the roster.

If I had one major takeaway from this weekend it would be the value of reaching out to former players who have been in the program and are removed from the program. They feel more freedom to speak candidly. I think that was one thing that I would take away from all this.

Q: When you look back at some of these conversations was there anything that you suspected or look back upon now that raised a memory that something was inappropriate?

FERENTZ: It’s not unusual for players to be unhappy about elements of the program, including me or a coach. But, nothing to alarm you or alert you. Really the magnitude of this whole thing in the last 48 hours, I have had a lot more candid conversations than I can remember in any period. To this point, we are going through a review process and no one is presuming guilt or innocence at that point and I just want to get factual information and really learn what the issues might have been and really learn from it.

Q: Talking to coaches around the country, especially white head coaches, they really rely on their black assistants for perspective. How have you done this in this time?

FERENTZ: Certainly with any assistant that may be black, they may feel more comfortable visiting with them. We are trying to listen to everyone and it’s a group effort. Last Monday night we have some really candid conversations and we addressed the team with what was going on nationally. Then we broke into our six Hawkeye Championship teams and I think there was some great conversations that night and then the next morning, I think we had the best staff meeting in my 21 years here. One thing that is very clear in the last 48 hours in my talks with former players or current players, black or white, everyone wants to move forward and improve. The message last Monday night was anyone who has been paying attention to what’s going on, if you are not moved or changed then you are not paying attention.

Q: What is the most surprising thing you have heard in the last 48 hours?

FERENTZ: Going back to the last question, I don’t know if I was blindsided by some comments from some of our guys, I don’t want guys to leave here feeling like this wasn’t a good experience. There are a lot of things that go into it. It’s demanding. The game is demanding, there is no way around it. It has to be. But, whether it is in the weight room or the practice field or anywhere in the building where we are together, you don’t want to have a player feel mistreated or demeaned. I never want them to feel like they have been treated without the respect that they deserve.

Q: Many former players like James Daniels and Akrum Wadley have brought up both Chris Doyle and Brian Ferentz as the biggest problem as they call for a cultural shift in Iowa football. Why was only Doyle placed on leave yesterday?

FERENTZ: Two things, first the level of comments are very different from my perspective. The other thing was regarding Brian, the things I read about or heard about, I was aware of and I have had discussions with the people involved. I think there are two different levels and that’s where it stands.

Q: To have more than 40 players describe their feelings, it’s almost a culture of fear. They are afraid to bring their voice up. Do you feel like there was a culture of fear, especially pertaining to Doyle? Were the players heard well enough, in your opinion?

FERENTZ: The feedback that I have gotten in the last 48 hours has raised the level of that thought. I would also say as I listen to the former players, there was not enough candid conversations. There is a line in all this and if they were feeling disrespected or demeaned, those are areas of the program where we have to do our absolute best. Everyone makes mistakes in coaching, but there can’t be a pattern. I owe it to Chris and our players to investigate this as much as I can and that’s what the advisory group wil do too.

Q: Do you have a time table and how many will be involved?

FERENTZ: That I can’t tell you. It will be independent and it will be outside the athletic department and Gary will coordinate it. I don’t know how many people will be involved or how long it will take. I think it is up to that group to figure it out.

Q: Chris Doyle put out a statement shortly before this began saying there has been statements about my behavior that are not true. He said he doesn’t make racist comments and don’t tolerate people who do. The statement seems you have heard in the last 48 hours, do they ring true to you? Doyle says they don’t ring true to him.

FERENTZ: I did go through some of the social media stuff on Friday night, the stuff that I could find. Since that time I haven’t seen anything. I am not sure everything in social media is real accurate, just like everything else in life. It is really about determining what is and isn’t accurate. That is the long and short of this and that’s why we have people looking into it and I have also been looking into it independently by reaching out to former players. That has really dominated my time since Friday and I am trying to sort through that and gather information. I am trying to paint a fair picture and I want to reserve judgment until that process is finished.

Q: I want to share one of the stories from Diaente Morrow, who played here around 2008 and it implicates you, so I wanted to get your take on it and respond. Chris Doyle made a comment to me about sending me back to the Ghetto. I called him out on it in front of the entire team and I was suspended. Kirk Ferentz told me that I was out of line and I needed to apologize for standing up for myself. Is that story true? Was Doyle disciplined for that if it was true?

FERENTZ: I’m not saying that was true or not. I don’t remember. I have never heard Chris use that word in that context.

Q: On Friday night how did you find out what was going on and how quickly did you start reaching out to players?

FERENTZ: Pretty much immediately. Someone tipped me off. I can’t remember who. Someone sent me a screen shot of it. That’s when I started communicating with people had some accurate information and started going from there.

Q: After 21 years if any of this comes as a surprise, how does that happen?

FERENTZ: I think we are really living in different and trying times now. It’s a very difficult time as a country and I think people are tired, frustrated, and angry. I totally appreciate that and addressed it last week. You try to pay attention to what is going on and if anything I think it’s healthy for us as a program and I am very confident of that. Our players are opening up and they want to talk more than in any of my 21 years.

Q: You mentioned a cultural shift in the program. How would you define a cultural shift for this change?

FERENTZ: I think you could argue that’s it’s healthy. That being said, every program and every year it’s a new challenge and we always seem to learn. In the last 48 hours I have learned of things that needed more attention. However you break it down, I am the one responsible and I am the one who is accountable. We all have ownership and part of the reason for the visit today is to make sure everyone is clear. I understand that and accept that and that is what I am committed to doing.

Q: Do you have any concerns about your job at this point?

FERENTZ: It’s really not in my frame of work. I did ask multiple players if I felt like I was part of the problem or if we can’t move forward with me here and I appreciated their feedback. That is not what I have heard so far. I want us to have a good program and a healthy team. That’s what all the former players want, white or black. They want us to improve in all areas.

Q: Is it anger or sadness that this happened on your watch or do you feel like you should have done something sooner? What are your feelings?

FERENTZ: The first thing I want to assess things before we make any decisions. Things move fast and that’s why I have been on the phone the last two days and that how we will proceed because we want to get the facts straight. Bottom line is I am disappointed and this is obviously very challenging. It’s difficult and the bottom line is that like anything, we want to learn, we want to move forward, and we want to improve. That is my responsibility and I have accountability being in charge of this program.

Q: Some of the players on social media have suggested that drug tests single out black players over white players. Can you speak to that and how the process works?

FERENTZ: I am not sure that’s a fair statement. As we move forward with our team, I am open to discussion on anything, whether it’s drug testing or anything we do. I feel like the process has been fair and equitable. I think it’s fair in the way we have done it.

Q: After the former players spoke out did any current players reach out to you with concerns?

FERENTZ: Those are the conversations I was having last week starting on Monday and encouraged them to talk. The second part of that was to talk more with them individually on Monday and that is still the plan. We will have workouts and a team meeting and we will start to work through all that process and have those conversations. That is the plan in the next three weeks, to have those conversations one on one and continue talking. They have been willing to talk and to your original point, the candid feedback from the players on the phone has been encouraging.

Q: How do you create change moving forward?

FERENTZ: The conversations were positive after our team meeting on Monday and that’s the point I have taken starting Friday night, that I missed an opportunity over the last 21 years to perhaps talk to players and have conversations. Not just how is your family and those type of things. Ask some hard questions of the players. That was a missed opportunity and a realization I came to the last two days and that will be part of the process. I want to get back with the players who have been away a few years and get their perspective. There is a lot in common with those guys as far as their love for the program and their love for their teammates. One of the guys I spoke with this morning was really upset about what happened at Kinnick yesterday. There is a lot of pride in this program and the common theme is they want what’s best for our team and the program.

Q: One of the things you said last week was about the importance of listening. As a black man working in the business for a long time, it’s still difficult for me to talk to my boss about certain issues. These are young people who are 18-20 years old. Will you be a more active listener personally and encourage them to come to you with issues?

FERENTZ: Yeah, the key component is not only listening, but asking pointed question. Trying to encourage guys to speak about. I just want to say this, when we met on Thursday, we have high caliber people on staff and they are equally committed to us doing a better job. I don’t think we are doing a terrible job, but our country has a lot of work to do and that has been very apparent and we have been tone deaf to that and it impacts each and every one of us on this team.

Q: Were there situations where guys have brought up racial discrimination over the years and what if anything was done if it was?

FERENTZ: I would not say that has not been a major issue. I would also couple that with what has impacted me this weekend. I would not say that players have felt free to talk to me as much about these things. I would like to think I am not a menacing figure in the eyes of the players, but these things are tough and difficult and we have to do a better job of seeking that information so the players feel safe and respected and that they can operate in a way that allows them to grow and improve and push themselves.

Q: You have new players coming in next week. Are you reaching out to them to discuss the atmosphere that they can expect?

FERENTZ: Absolutely. We have to do a good job with our first year guys. That is on my list of things to do. I am working through a long list and I will do that before they get here.

Q: Who was the first player that you reached out to or reached out to you when it started happening. How hard was that first conversation?

FERENTZ: I don’t want to give out specific names. I will just say Mike Daniels was one of the guys that I mentioned. What I did was work with the first guys and started at the front end and dropped out at some point. That’s where it all began and I found the remarks to be extremely candid and it made me believe that we had work to do here. I heard that from the player and it alarmed me that we had work to do in all areas of our program.

Q: In Chris Doyle’s statement it says that he was asked to remain silent. Are you aware of anyone associated with the program asking him to remain silent? Also, what is the most important thing you learned the last 48 hours?

FERENTZ: Chris and I have talked on a number of occasions. I am worried about everyone in our program. I am worried about his families well-being, as is everyone with everything going on right now. I don’t ever remember using the word silent, but I am always one to be cautious of what you put out. I am not one to tell Chris what to do. If you feel you are being wrongly accused of some things, you want your day to say your side and I can appreciate it. I am not here to muzzle anyone.

The biggest takeway is we have listen harder and ask harder questions.

Q: When you have this many players coming out against one coach and he is defending himself, would you be comfortable having him back if they come back and say he is clear? What does that mean for the 40 plus players that attacked his character?

FERENTZ: That is why I am making all these calls right now, to make an assessment of people I have a high level of communication with. I am painting my own picture right now and that’s the process I am going with. I don’t want to leave it to chance and I am talking directly to people and that’s important to me. The committee will do what they do and it’s important that they are independent. I trust they will do a wonderful job. The bottom line is if any of us can’t do our job effectively then there is no use in them being in the job. That is one of the questions I have had for our former players, can I do my job effectively moving forward.

Q: You mentioned yesterday about Twitter and that the players are now allowed back. Are they free to use it like they did before they came to campus or are there restrictions?

FERENTZ: There have been a lot of things that have happened since last Thursday. This was the result of a couple of players reaching out to me on Wednesday wanting to join the national conversation and I totally appreciate it. My request was that if they do it, then we open it up to the entire team. A lot of people were interested in sharing their opinions. As we sit here today, this is a one-time deal where we are giving them this opportunity. This is a historic time in our country and I think it is important. I heard from both players, one older and one a first year player and it was pleasing to me that they called and they felt strongly and comfortable in asking. Tweeting will be assessed this summer and I am open to anything.

Q: You talked about Brian Ferentz earlier. Can you be objective about your son if it comes to that? How would the process work if he needs to be investigated?

FERENTZ: I do feel like I can be. First, he reports to Gary Barta for that specific reason. But, I have to make that judgement. I can just assure you that the judgements I make are including myself. Everyone has missteps and mistakes, just like our players do. If we are not committed to helping our players feel good when they are in the building and out of the building even if they are ten years removed, then it’s a failure. Those are failure in our system and we are trying to improve it. Every program in America faces those challenges, so I do feel like we can move forward and be objective and there are checks and balances in place.

Q: You said players are involved in exit interviews. Why did they not feel comfortable bringing it up at that time? How much of a stain do you think this puts on the program?

FERENTZ: I can’t answer why, but I was trying to make a point that the players have a buffer when they are out of the building and a couple of years away and there’s a lot more direct conversation and that’s totally important. As far as a stain, let’s let the process work itself out. I am in the process of gathering information and I don’t feel like that’s complete. I am not judging anything at this point and I sure the committee will do that as well on a different level. My first obligation is to do what I need to do. Each and every player that I have visited with, white or black, I went to all those guys and do my due diligence in a fair way. That’s what it’s all about.

Q: Who will be on your player advisory committee and what will their charge be as a group?

FERENTZ: First of all, I haven’t given it a lot of thought. Mike Daniels suggested a few players and I have had a few guys reach out to me, which I appreciate. There will be a couple of people from the department who won’t be players. It is strictly in the formulation stage and Mike and the players will give guidance on that. The objective is a better environment.

Q: Who will they report to?

FERENTZ: On this one, the idea is to have a conversation and we have had a lot of those in the past 48 hours with multiple people.

Q: At any point during your tenure have you heard from players or parents that came to you with perceived racist comments, whether intended or not from members of your staff?

FERENTZ: I can’t recall someone calling me directly as far as parents. I am sure we have had a couple and I am sure we have addressed it. I’ll just say this, it has become really apparent in the last week, racism is hardly a new concept. Last time we met, it was a topic in the 60’s and I am not sure we have made a lot of progress. My responsibility and charge is to make sure it’s not prevalent in our program. That is important. We had a great group of coaches who have the right values. As we move forward if it is felt, we want to minimize it as much as possible.

Q: You set a high standard with your staff. Is there a culture of bullying? Some of the stories and then Jack Kallenberger was made fun of when he was at Iowa.

FERENTZ: If it is, it will be addressed. My point earlier is I am doing my own work to find out and make sure on all this.