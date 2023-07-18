Some incredible tragic news to pass along today -- former Iowa football player Cody Ince passed away over the weekend. He was just 23 years old.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz provided this statement on Ince's passing:

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”

Ince played for Iowa from 2018-2021, seeing action as an offensive lineman in 29 games for the Hawkeyes. He played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. As a sophomore in 2020, Ince played in all eight games of the COVID-shortened season, and started the final six games at guard. His strong play earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten consideration from the league coaches and media. Ince also played 10 games as a junior, with four additional starts at guard, in 2021.

An obituary for Ince is available here. A visitation and celebration of life is planned for Ince on Saturday, July 22 in Amery, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers to mark his passing, the family has requested that mourners instead make a donation to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Cody's name.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cody's family and friends during this terrible tragedy.