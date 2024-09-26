PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Hannah Stuelke, Lucy Olsen Named Preseason All-Big Ten

Preseason All-Big Ten Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (right) shoots over fellow all-Big Ten honoree Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski (left) during a game on January 28, 2023.
Preseason All-Big Ten Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (right) shoots over fellow all-Big Ten honoree Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski (left) during a game on January 28, 2023. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Adam Jacobi • Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
@Adam_Jacobi
Publisher, editor and beat writer, Go Iowa Awesome.

The Big Ten announced its preseason honors on Thursday, and a pair of Iowa Hawkeyes have been named to both the coaches' and media's first-team lists.

Junior forward Hannah Stuelke and senior guard Lucy Olsen were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, marking high expectations for the pair as Iowa prepares for a post-Caitlin Clark, post-Lisa Bluder world.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgd2hvIHRoZSBtZWRpYSB2b3RlZCBhcyB0aGVpciBwcmVzZWFz b24gQWxsLUJpZyBUZW4gVGVhbSwgUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBZZWFyLCBhbmQg dG9wIDUgaW4gdGhlIHBvbGwuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR1dCYmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR1dCYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L25uM3hwY2lrekUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ubjN4cGNpa3pFPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIx R3diYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUd3YmJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzkzNjUxMjUwMjkxMjIzODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK
Advertisement

Stuelke averaged 14.0 points per game last season, along with 6.6 rebounds per game and a sparkling 62.7% field goal percentage. She spent most of the season starting as an undersized center, and figures to be one of the focal points of the offense as she enters her junior season.

Olsen transferred to Iowa from Villanova in the offseason after averaging 23.3 points per game in 2023-24 — third-best in the nation, behind only Clark and this year's Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, JuJu Watkins of USC.

READ MORE: Star PG Lucy Olsen Transferring from Villanova to Iowa

Watkins is widely considered Clark's heir apparent as the best player in women's college basketball, and barring calamity, she will be a considerable favorite for national player of the year honors by the end of the year.

Lucy Olsen meets with the media in her first appearance as an Iowa Hawkeye earlier this summer.
Lucy Olsen meets with the media in her first appearance as an Iowa Hawkeye earlier this summer. (Adam Jacobi / HawkeyeBeacon.com)

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Even with two separate groups creating their own lists, there's remarkable consensus between the coaches and media in the preseason. All 10 members of the media's All-Big Ten team also made the coaches' list; Illinois guard Makira Cook was the 11th and final member of the coaches' team, due to ties in voting.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gQWxsLUIxRyDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdWN5T2xzZW5iYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATHVjeU9sc2VuYmJhbGw8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TdHVlbGtlSGFubmFoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT dHVlbGtlSGFubmFoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FV SmNEbllPVnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xVUpjRG5ZT1Z5PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMv MTgzOTM2NTA3NDI5ODc3MzY5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Also, both the coaches and media agreed on a top-five Big Ten preseason poll — rank and order:

1. USC

2. UCLA

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Indiana

In other words, Iowa did not make either group's list, despite the two projected All-Big Ten performers on the roster. Iowa is still projected as a tournament team by ESPN, albeit as an 8-seed, so the Hawkeyes were likely not far behind from inclusion in these polls.

READ MORE: WBB Releases Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Iowa's WBB team will hold its Media Day on Thursday, October 10, followed by participating in the "Hawkeyes From Downtown" outdoor event in Iowa City the following Friday afternoon. Season tickets for the upcoming season are sold out, as the athletic department announced on Wednesday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2hhbm5haC1zdHVlbGtlLWx1Y3ktb2xzZW4tbmFtZWQtcHJlc2Vhc29u LWFsbC1iaWctdGVuIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaGFu bmFoLXN0dWVsa2UtbHVjeS1vbHNlbi1uYW1lZC1wcmVzZWFzb24tYWxsLWJp Zy10ZW4mYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=