The Big Ten announced its preseason honors on Thursday, and a pair of Iowa Hawkeyes have been named to both the coaches' and media's first-team lists. Junior forward Hannah Stuelke and senior guard Lucy Olsen were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, marking high expectations for the pair as Iowa prepares for a post-Caitlin Clark, post-Lisa Bluder world.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgd2hvIHRoZSBtZWRpYSB2b3RlZCBhcyB0aGVpciBwcmVzZWFz b24gQWxsLUJpZyBUZW4gVGVhbSwgUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBZZWFyLCBhbmQg dG9wIDUgaW4gdGhlIHBvbGwuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR1dCYmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR1dCYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L25uM3hwY2lrekUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ubjN4cGNpa3pFPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIx R3diYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUd3YmJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzkzNjUxMjUwMjkxMjIzODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Stuelke averaged 14.0 points per game last season, along with 6.6 rebounds per game and a sparkling 62.7% field goal percentage. She spent most of the season starting as an undersized center, and figures to be one of the focal points of the offense as she enters her junior season. Olsen transferred to Iowa from Villanova in the offseason after averaging 23.3 points per game in 2023-24 — third-best in the nation, behind only Clark and this year's Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, JuJu Watkins of USC. READ MORE: Star PG Lucy Olsen Transferring from Villanova to Iowa Watkins is widely considered Clark's heir apparent as the best player in women's college basketball, and barring calamity, she will be a considerable favorite for national player of the year honors by the end of the year.

Lucy Olsen meets with the media in her first appearance as an Iowa Hawkeye earlier this summer. (Adam Jacobi / HawkeyeBeacon.com)

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here. Even with two separate groups creating their own lists, there's remarkable consensus between the coaches and media in the preseason. All 10 members of the media's All-Big Ten team also made the coaches' list; Illinois guard Makira Cook was the 11th and final member of the coaches' team, due to ties in voting.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gQWxsLUIxRyDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdWN5T2xzZW5iYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATHVjeU9sc2VuYmJhbGw8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TdHVlbGtlSGFubmFoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT dHVlbGtlSGFubmFoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FV SmNEbllPVnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xVUpjRG5ZT1Z5PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMv MTgzOTM2NTA3NDI5ODc3MzY5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=