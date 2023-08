Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

In today's episode, Eliot is joined by Robe Howe of Hawkeye Nation and HawkFanatic to discuss their top questions heading into Iowa's Football Media Day on Friday.

✅ Has Kaleb Brown begun to ascend?

✅ What does the WR depth chart look like now?

✅ Have Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins been meshing?

✅ Which one of them will play the Mike and who will play the Will?

✅ Who will play where on the offensive line?

✅ Who will serve as backup kicker?

and MORE.