IOWA CITY -- On paper, Iowa’s matchup with Minnesota seemed likely to be the team’s first competitive game in more than three weeks. Iowa beat Iowa State 67-58 on December 6, then won its next three games by nearly 27 points per game. Minnesota, meanwhile, entered the game at 11-1 and was receiving votes in the AP Poll this week. The Gophers were also surrendering just 54.5 points per game. If they could play solid defense and frustrate Iowa’s offense, they might be able to keep things close. The competitive game never materialized. Iowa played well in the first quarter and led 25-12 after one. The Hawkeyes built hat lead as high as 22 in the second quarter, and settled for a 49-31 halftime lead. The only thing in question in the second half was the margin of victory.

Marshall's Defense Leads the Way

Advertisement

Gabbie Marshall has had a rough start to the season offensively. She’s averaging just 4.5 points per game and is shooting 27.3% from three-point range. Marshall has stayed in Iowa’s starting lineup despite her rough shooting in part because she is Iowa’s best perimeter defender. Against Minnesota, she showed just how valuable that defense is. Minnesota’s Mara Braun is one of the best players in the country. She came into the game averaging 20.3 points per game on 51.3% shooting from 2-point range and 40.6% shooting from 3-point range. Iowa played its player-to-player defense to start, and Marshall’s only responsibility was Braun. “Gabbie did a great job of trying to keep the ball out of her hands," coach Lisa Bluder said. "When she did get it, it was a rushed shot. There was no space in between her. She made it really hard on her all night long." The strategy helped Iowa build its big lead early. Braun had only four first quarter points on 2-of-5 shooting. Her teammates weren't able to step up, either, as they sot just 4-of-15 themselves. All the missed shots helped Iowa push the ball in transition. "When we get stops on defense, our transition offense causes a lot of problems," Caitlin Clark said. "So I think that's a key for us." Braun was 0-for-2 in the second quarter, and by the time she got anything going, Iowa was firmly in control of the game. Braun finished with 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting. “Gabbie’s defense was spectacular today,” Bluder said. “She holds Mara Braun to really tough numbers. She’s a very good player.” Marshall’s defense was the key to helping Iowa building its double-digit lead within the first five minutes and to the Hawks controlling the game throughout.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles around the Minnesota defense Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Stuelke and Martin Emerging as Scorers

Since the Kansas State loss, Hannah Stuelke and Kate Martin have emerged as the second and third scorers that Iowa has needed. In Iowa’s three games against Cleveland State, Wisconsin, and Loyola, Stuelke has averaged 19.3 points and 8 rebounds per game. Stuelke matched those averages today, with 19 points and 8 rebounds against the Gophers. Stuelke may not be as tall or quite as skilled in the post as Megan Gustafson or Monika Czinano, but her athleticism gives Iowa a matchup advantage in almost any game. In Iowa’s loss to Kansas State, Martin was held scoreless. In Iowa’s nine games since, she has averaged 14.3 points per game. Today, Martin had 13 points and 6 rebounds. 11 of those points came in the first half as Iowa built its commanding lead. "We have to have that," Bluder said of Stuelke and Martin's scoring. "You can't do what we want to accomplish with just Caitlin scoring. It has to be more than that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhJiMzOTtzIGFzc2lzdCBsZWFkZXIuLi4gd2l0aCBhbm90aGVy IGFzc2lzdCDwn5iJPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWl0 bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJr MjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdHVlbGtl SGFubmFoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdHVlbGtlSGFubmFoPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5 ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXll czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lnWUhvVDh1ZUIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95Z1lIb1Q4dWVCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29t ZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTE5MjU2NTU0ODg3 NTk4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa's Hannah Stuelke (45) reaches for the basketball against Minnesota Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

More Records Falling

In the game, Clark set multiple records. First, she became Iowa’s all-time assist leader, passing Samantha Logic’s 898 in the first half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZ2lmdCB0aGF0IGtlZXBzIG9uIGdpdmluZy4uLiBsaXRlcmFs bHkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJr MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiBp cyBJb3dhJiMzOTtzIG5ldyBhbGwtdGltZSBhc3Npc3QgbGVhZGVyLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RLNXVldWZYS0kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90SzV1ZXVmWEtJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5 O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTE4MjY5NjUwNjY3OTQ3NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

She then broke the Big Ten mark in the second half, passing Ohio State’s Samantha Prahalis at 901.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgbG90IG9mIGRpbWVzIPCfkrA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4gaXMgdGhlIEIxRyYjMzk7 cyBhbGwtdGltZSBhc3Npc3QgbGVhZGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1lDMjJJbUU3cVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZQzIySW1FN3FR PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QElvd2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdC Qi9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTE5Mzk3OTMxNDQ2MzA4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

She also moved into 5th on the all-time scoring list, passing Mississippi Valley State’s Patricia Hoskins’ mark of 3,122. Baylor’s Brittney Griner sits 4th with 3,283 points. Clark is now just 378 points behind Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point record for women’s basketball. Pete Maravich still holds the NCAA record at 3,667. She also became the first Division I player -- men's or women's -- to ever record at least 3,000 points, 900 assists, and 800 rebounds in a career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaGXigJlzIHRoZSDwn5CQIGZvciBhIHJlYXNvbi4g8J+kqSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZHFOVU9wZVNCTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2RxTlVPcGVTQk48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXb21lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQjFHd2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR3diYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTIxNjMzOTM2NzIzOTky MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Around the Big Ten