Gerardy was previously committed to North Dakota State on scholarship before flipping to Iowa. He also received an offer from Northern Iowa and had interest from South Dakota State as well.

Iowa added its second preferred walk-on (PWO) for the 2024 class this week on Friday morning, picking up a commitment from safety Kyler Gerardy out of North Scott High School in Eldridge.

Like fellow PWO safety Drew Larson, Gerardy played a significant portion of snaps at quarterback. This season he completed 92-of-126 passes for 1,380 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran the ball 96 times for 843 yards and 13 scores.

Defensively, he finished the season with 15.5 tackles and an interception for the Lancers, who finished the year with an 8-3 record.

"Growing up as an Iowa fan it’s always been a dream of mine to get the chance to play for them," Gerardy told me Friday morning. "So getting the opportunity was something I couldn't pass up."